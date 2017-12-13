Congress votes to extend martial law in Mindanao for one more year

CONGRESS voted to grant President Rodrigo Dutere’s request to extend martial law in Mindanao and suspend the privilege of habeas corpus until the end of 2018.

A total of 240 lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives affirmed Resolution 13 extending martial law from January 1 to December 31, 2018.

Meanwhile, 27 legislators, four from the Senate, voted against the resolution.

Senators who voted to grant Duterte’s request were Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd, as well as Senators Juan Edgardo Angara, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Sherwin Gatchalian, Richard Gordon, Gregorio Honasan 2nd, Panfilo Lacson, Loren Legarda, Grace Poe, Joel Villanueva and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators’ Paolo Benigno Aquino 3rd, Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan — all members of the minority bloc voted against it.

Congress voted separately but the results were added for the total count. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA, RALPH VILLANUEVA