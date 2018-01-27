Congress won’t work with Duterte commission

EVEN as Congress welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s formation of a consultative committee to review the 1987 Constitution, lawmakers were firm in their claim that the work of amending the Charter remained with them and that the 19-member body was there only for inputs that they “may or may not adopt.”

“As the name connotes, it is a consultative, or advisory, commission of the President. It cannot, and will not work in tandem with the Congress,” Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte said in a statement on Friday.

Farinas said Congress “may consider the commission’s recommendations, as well as those of any citizen, and may adopt or not adopt them at all.”

ABS Party-list Rep. Eugene de Vera, author of House Concurrent Resolution 9, which seeks to convene a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) to amend the Charter, said Congress would have the final say.

“[The creation of the body] is a welcome participation coming from learned personalities with bright minds of different disciplines. Its work will be inputs and may have persuasive effects to possible proposals to amend/revise our Constitution when Congress convenes into a Constituent Assembly,” de Vera said in a separate statement.

“However, at the end of the day, such proposals to be submitted to our electorate in a plebiscite would be decided by members of Congress. Kami pa rin ang final! (The final decision is still ours),” de Vera said.

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Tom Villarin said Congress should hear the committee and include its inputs in their respective draft Charter proposals.

Villarin said the mode of revising the Charter would have to be decided and that if the commission would call for a Constitutional Convention, then the Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) should be shelved.

Senior Deputy Minority Leader Lito Atienza of Buhay party-list welcomed the appointment of the members of the consultative committee, calling it a “reassuring” move by the President.

“We welcome President Duterte’s appointment of members to the consultative committee. We find this very reassuring because it means the difficult and delicate task of drafting a new Charter will not just be left to the House of Representatives and the Senate. Most of the members are men and women of impeccable character and track record,” Atienza said.

Atienza however warned against what he considered as an inordinate rush to amend the 1987 Constitution, after the approval of House Concurrent Resolution 9.

Atienza, who had been one of the few opposition members of the Batasang Pambansa in 1984, said it was important to ease the people’s fears that the task of framing the Charter—no matter the well-intentioned reforms it promises—would not be hijacked by vested interests or by a bid to lift term limits or edge toward creeping authoritarianism.

“With an independent consultative committee with members who are beyond reproach, lawmakers can focus on other tasks and then subsequently deliberate on the output of the committee, as part of the two chambers’ respective reports on the Charter changes,” Atienza said.

‘Too many cooks spoil broth’

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, House minority leader, slammed the creation of the committee, saying that it, along with the Congress, were mere “ingredients” in President Duterte’s plan of establishing a federal form of government.

“Despite two bodies consisting of Congress and the consultative committee discharging duplicating roles of reviewing the 1987 Constitution, any fear that ‘too many cooks will spoil the broth’ is foreclosed because the principal chef in Malacañang controls the recipe,” Lagman said.

“The crucial question is whether many of the proponents of federalism and the people who are to ratify the constitutional amendments in a plebiscite are fully aware of the reasons, proffered advantages and resultant pitfalls of shifting to a federal structure,” Lagman said.

Senate welcomes consultative body

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said the committee was “part of the executive’s effort to review the current Constitution. The legislative will have its own mechanisms.”

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said that the work of the commission would be a valuable input to the Senate.

He said, however, that the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments should continue with its hearings on Charter change.

Echoing his counterparts in the House, Drilon said “amending the Charter is basically a function of the Congress. It is best that we await the Senate committee and Senate itself, to decide on these issues.”

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto said the President was right in forming the committee whose members could not be tempted to propose amendments tailored to their own personal interests.

But while the body was competent to speak on Charter change, Recto said that the mandate of the appointees would be to listen to the diverse opinions on how to improve the basic law.

“They are expected to crowd-source the wisdom of the people and digest them into a compact piece of recommendations for the sovereign, and their officials, to act on,” Recto said.

Recto also said that the Senate deliberations on Charter change should not stop on account of the presidential initiative.

On Thursday, the Palace named 19 of the 25-member “consultative committee” that would review the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte signed on January 24 the appointment papers of the members of the body to be led by former chief justice Reynato Puno as chairman.

Former Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr. and former Supreme Court justice Bienvenido Reyes are also part of the committee.

The other members are Victor de la Serna, Fr. Ranhilio Aquino, Virgilio Bautista, Rodolfo Robles, Antonio Eduardo Nachura, Julio Teehankee, Eddie Alih, Edmund Tayao, Ali Pangalian Balindong, Laurence Wacnang,

Roan Libarios, Reuben Canoy, Arthur Aguilar, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Antonio Arellano and Randolph Parcasio.

On December 2016, Duterte signed Executive Order 10 forming a consultative committee to review the 1987 Constitution.

Also on Thursday, the Senate and the House agreed to discuss and settle first the structure of the government under a new Charter before deciding on the manner of voting on the amendments, breaking a deadlock that would have spawned a constitutional crisis.

Plebiscite on new Charter

Pimentel said on Friday that he was not discounting the possibility of holding a plebiscite on the new Charter earlier than May 2019.

Pimentel said the schedule of the plebiscite would depend on up to what extent Congress was planning to amend the 1987 constitution.

He said that at present, the working target of the Senate was to have the plebiscite done simultaneous with the May 2019 midterm elections.

“Just to be practical, since we have a scheduled election on May 2019 we could have the plebiscite at the same time. That is our working target,” Pimentel said, noting that it would save the government money.

Pimentel, however, said that the timetable might still change depending on what kind of amendments Congress would be proposing.

He said that if Congress came up with very simple amendments that could be passed and agreed upon by both Houses by July or August, there would be no need to wait for May 2019 to hold a plebiscite.

“We could spend P7 to P8 billion for an earlier plebiscite. We are just making use of May 2019 because we want to be practical and we want to save money,” Pimentel said in a radio interview.

with JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA