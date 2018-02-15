THIS is a game invented by a friend. It goes like this: Put an outrageous premise, get an outrageous answer. Definition of outrageous: weird, unbelievable, insane but true. He calls it Connect the Dots. I leave you to provide the answers and connect the dots.

Begin: Why did Police General Albayalde find policemen on duty asleep at their stations? Why was there liquor in the premises? Why were uniforms relegated to hangers in favor of grungy civilian clothes? Why were policemen scarce in the vicinity of their station?

Why are contract killings so matter of fact? Why are motorcycles with tandem riders the vehicle of choice for these regular events? Why are the majority of contract killings or motorcycle-aided killings in the unsolved? Why is it best to defend yourself from these occurrences by your own means i.e. your own weapons, your own skill, your own perpetuated violence? Note the lawyer who had to gun down an assailant who turned out to be a policeman and run over a second assailant. Where were the law-enforcement agents on the side of the law vis-à-vis those other law enforcement agents who are clearly against the law? How can one distinguish one from the other?

Why is a Bureau of Customs official requested to testify in the legislature wearing an expensive Panerai watch (Italian, super-expensive, costs more than a Rolex)? Why is the Customs Express Lane the preferred channel for shabu importations? Why is it that smugglers are always one step ahead of the Bureau of Customs? Regarding the luxury cars publicly destroyed, were they intact when they were destroyed or had vital and expensive parts been spirited away? Is it reasonable to be suspicious despite the photos?

Why is Chief Justice Sereno’s impeachment investigation in Congress turning out to be the most boring show on television? Why is the perennial cast of characters, some of her fellow justices in the Supreme Court intoning accusations about her EQ (emotional quotient, not intelligence quotient) misdeeds rather than outright impeachable offenses? Why is this teleserye taking so long? Why is the plot so obvious there is no more suspense? Is it normal to pass a so-called psychiatric test with flying colors? Name those flying colors? Does such a test predict the future?

While at it regarding legislative hearings, is everyone from legislators to staff to witnesses starving that food has to be constantly in front of them? Why is their consumption of food paid with taxpayers’ money so much an integral part of the hearings as it takes place with full television exposure? Can’t they have a recess for them to wolf down the food like in schools? Must the audience guess what kind of sandwich is being eaten, what type of coffee served (espresso, cappuccino, Americano, barako?), the type of pancit? Is that a turron dessert, with or without nangka?

We have all directly heard the remarks from Malacañang despite the blips on television, what is your opinion of the translation of them as given by the press office? Do they sound like the correct translation with the authentic tone? Or, are they a faulty if not false equivalent, as in censored? Would this translation job be considered easy, entertaining, relished by those who have to do it?

What about the audiences that are the recipients/witnesses to these remarks, are they amused, intimidated, bothered? Read the body language; is it concealed, inhibited, constrained, as in scared? What kind of atmosphere are we in?

What about those officials who had clearly been fired who now say they were not, just finished their terms (about a year) and are grateful, honored, extremely happy to have served the abbreviated time? How authentic are these reactions? Why do they not jibe with what the government press announces regarding the separation from office? Which side can we believe?

Why is travel, official or private, by government officials considered a heinous crime, enough cause to be precipitately fired without an investigation? What about some traveling officials who bring personal assistants, relatives, hangers-on on official trips who seem to be exempted from the sudden travel ban? Why not outline the conditions for permission to travel first before retroactive sanctions on the uninformed, if not innocent?

Why is Charter change being rushed with hardly any inputs from the general public? Why is the committee appointed to study them made up of perceived friends of the administration rather than a cross-section of the public that would include critics, academicians with a track record of intelligent accomplishment, citizens of well-known integrity, and ordinary folks from the spectrum of sectors that make up the public— workers, urban and rural folk, middle class and lower class, students, citizens, business people, professionals like nurses, teachers, service workers, yes, maybe some lawyers but not too many?

Why is the Bangsamoro (BBL) bill not publicly discussed regarding whether it is constitutional or not (a perennial debate)? Why not prepare it with full public information to all that it is convincingly within constitutional limits so that there won’t be last-minute hitches and disappointments after raising expectations?

Finally, what is our financial situation after the free university education, infrastructure spending, raising of pensions, disaster rehabilitation, military salary raises, inflation threats? This is a question for the Department of Budget and Management that demands clear and understandable answers.

What is the real score on the media with threats of taking away franchises, shutting down critical outlets, demonizing journalists? Is it possible to reeducate the powers-that-be on the role of media, that they are not expected to be loving puppies or comfortable kittens?

Finally, if you have connected the dots, what do they tell you?

Happy post-Valentine Greetings. Believe in Love!