Consequence without truth is waving the waivers

CHR’s P1,000 yearly budget is equivalent to a day’s green fee in a golf course, a carrier’s monthly postpaid bill, the cost of a lunch buffet, a two-day gas consumption of a gas guzzler SUV, the daily salary of a call center supervisor, the total cost of a haircut, mani-pedi-footspa in a barber shop.

I hope COA won’t be too strict with liquidation.

* * *

If Trillanes said that the “Davao Group” has been in existence for several years now, how come the Aquino administration did not do anything about it? Somebody whispered that he was busy vilifying VP Binay. Hmmm….

PRRD: “Even if he signs a waiver, if the co-signer does not, walang mangyari. The bank will never name who is the partner.”

– Can AMLC check this out? Their silence is glaring compared to the media blitz during CJ Corona’s time.

* * *

According to lawyer Larry Gadon, these are the seven glaring issues that prompted him to file an impeachment complaint against CJ Maria Lourdes Sereno:

1. Falsifying two Supreme Court resolutions and a temporary restraining order;

2. Delaying action on the retirement benefits of judicial personnel;

3. Manipulating and delaying a resolution after she lost in the voting;

4. Manipulating shortlists of judicial nominees in three different occasions;

5. Manipulating the Judicial and Bar Council itself;

6. Using public funds to finance an extravagant lifestyle, including booking opulent hotel rooms, flying first class, and having large contingents during official foreign visits; and

7. Ordering Muntinlupa judges not to issue warrants of arrest against Sen. Leila de Lima.

If these allegations are true, the CJ can always dispute them point by point when the Senate trial starts. She will be defended by her own defense panel and she should have nothing to worry about. Coming days are not so serene after all.

* * *

It is ironic that field correspondents that covered Hurricane Irma were advising the public to stay home and keep off the streets for safety while they themselves were actually reporting in the very same streets exposed to the danger that they were talking about.

While it is their duty to report on the spot, networks should also look after the safety of their news staff in life threatening situations like a record-strong hurricane. Even in a war zone, journalists can still give an account of a story without being in the middle of crossfire. Trying to upstage competition by implying that “hey, we’re actually here and look, we are actually swaying with the wind and brave enough just to report these things to you” is courting unneeded risks. Ratings and applause should not be in consideration as Nature’s wrath is blind to exempt anybody or anything in its path.

* * *

A question that has been nagging me for years… can the Philippine Olympic Committee survive without Peping Cojuangco or can Peping Cojuangco not survive without the Philippine Olympic Committee? If the answer is “they were made for each other,” I will trash this question forever and just pray for the athletes.

* * *

Watching him from a distance, I can’t help but admire Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott. He was way ahead in notifying every citizen, mobilized all local agencies, including coordinating with the federal agencies, and showed the road map before the storm. He made no false promises and admitted that nothing can be done when the hurricane strikes. He was totally in command and whipped that baton with confidence. Wish we have the same spirited performance of leadership here in our provinces.

* * *

Nations slap North Korea with more sanctions. We expect Kim Jong-un to slap them back with new missile tests. This ‘slapstick comedy’ has been going on for years.

* * *

For IPhone fanatics, Apple unveiled new models the other day. Leading the pack is the new IPhone X said to be capable of wireless charging, faster processor, an edge-to-edge OLED display and face recognition feature to unlock.

– Definitely, wives can’t open their husbands’ phones.

* * *

The House of Representatives the other night approved on second reading the proposed P3.767 trillion national budget, the first full-year allocation of the Duterte administration.

To support the “Build, Build, Build” program, P648.3 billion was allocated for communications, road and transport.

– This is the part I like best. No more “disappearing DAP allocations” during “Tuwid na Daan” days.

* * *

I pity those Facebookers whose instinct when they wake up is browse and find fault with their friends. Drink water and go back to sleep and rest. Restarting is not a bad idea. This will do the trick.

* * *

We all know that when there is a strong typhoon, most schools are suspended. Government offices follow but we always ask corollary questions like: Are banks and other private offices open? Is number coding lifted? Any updates on MRT-LRT services? What about domestic and international flights and Coast Guard advisories? Why can’t they lump it into one single advisory so as not to waste time?

* * *

“These things will destroy the human race: politics without principle, progress without compassion, wealth without work, learning without silence, religion without fearlessness and worship without awareness.”

– Anthony de Mello

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.