Consignee in P6.4-Bsmuggled ‘shabu’ arrested in Iloilo; Court orders Taguba transfer to Manila jail

A CONSIGNEE in the P6.4 billion smuggled “shabu” from China was arrested in Iloilo by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday.

As of posting time, Eireene Mae Tatad is on her way to Manila.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 issued the arrest warrant against Tatad after it found probable cause following charges filed against her by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Meanwhile, a petition to stay under the custody of the NBI filed before the same court by Mark Taguba, the self-confessed Customs broker who surrendered to the bureau after it ordered his arrest, was dismissed on Friday, according to a radio report.

The court said there was no evidence to prove that Taguba’s life was in danger as cited in the Customs broker’s petition.

The court ordered Taguba’s transfer to Manila City jail and set his arraignment on February 9.

Taguba was under the protective custody of the Senate before he was turned over to NBI following an arrest warrant issued by the same court on January 30. RAADEE SAUSA

