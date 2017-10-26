When constitutional powers and rights collide

To be perfectly clear, I, like the rest of the country, stand for the truth and justice in the death of Horatio Castillo

Advertisements

3rd. While watching the televised inquiry at the Senate last week, many individuals invoked the right against self-incrimination to seemingly simple and straightforward questions, acts which clearly irked the inquiring legislators, as well as those observing, myself included. One person refused to answer simple questions, prompting one senator to motion to hold him in contempt, which was promptly seconded.

While writing this article, the glam rock classic by Def Leppard, “When Love and Hate Collide” came to mind. In much the same way that the emotions of love and hate stem from a single source, the heart, so too do the inquiry powers (and the associated contempt powers) of the legislature and the right against self-incrimination stem from a single source, the Constitution.

Hence, I pondered on the seeming clash between the two. After all, the Constitution is the supreme law of the land. Instances such as this, where the Constitution’s provisions for governmental power and a fundamental right are at odds, lead me to ponder how these are meant to be reconciled.

The right against self-incrimination, and with all due respect, is neither the right to self-incrimination nor the right against self-discrimination, is not per se spelled out as such in the Constitution, but rather, is contained under Section 17, Article III as “no person shall be compelled to be a witness against himself.” Our version of this right finds root in the oft-heard Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution, as well as the venerable Latin maxim nemo tenetur seipsum accusare, or “no one is bound to accuse himself.”

On the other hand, the legislature’s power to conduct inquiries is found in Section 21, Article VI, which provides that either house of Congress or any of their respective committees “may conduct inquiries in aid of legislation in accordance with its duly published rules of procedure.” The same Constitutional provision seeks to protect the civil liberties of people appearing in these inquiries, in an explicit manner. It states that, “the rights of persons appearing in, or affected by, such inquiries shall be respected.”

At this point one may argue that nowhere in the Constitution provides the Legislative branch the power to hold persons in contempt for refusing to appear or answer questions in these inquiries, and that would be correct. In fact, the only instance the word “contempt” is found in the Constitution is under Article XIII, referencing the contempt powers of the Commission on Human Rights.

However, clarity is found in jurisprudence. As early as Arnault v Nazareno, G.R. No. L-3820(1950) to as recent as Senate v Ermita, G.R. No. 169777 (2006) and Neri v Senate, G.R. No. 180643 (2008), the Supreme Court has recognized that the legislature’s power of inquiry, as well as the compulsory processes, such as holding someone in contempt, are “an essential and appropriate auxiliary to the legislative function.” That said, while the power of contempt is not expressly provided for under the Constitution’s provisions on the Legislative branch, it is, for all intents and purposes, inherent in the legislative function itself.

That established, an examination of the power of inquiry is in order. As earlier stated, the legislature’s power to conduct inquiries in aid of legislation should be in accordance with the procedural rules of that House of Congress. Senate Resolution No. 5 of 2010, as amended, provides the rules that govern in inquiries in aid of legislation. It provides, under Section 18, the power to cite in contempt any witness who “refuses to…answer a proper question by the Committee or any of its members….”

Section 19 of the same rules of procedure is an express recognition of the privilege against self-incrimination of witnesses, in line with the Constitutional requirement that requires due respect to the rights of persons appearing in such inquiries in aid of legislation. Interestingly, the rules state that when a witness refuses to answer a question propounded to him or her on the basis of self-incrimination, the “Committee, by a majority vote of the members present there being a quorum, shall determine whether the right has been properly invoked.”

That said, it can be apparent that in the inquiry held last week, one individual, being asked if he is the head of the fraternity, refused to answer on the basis of self-incrimination. It would, legally speaking, appear to be a valid use of the right, since this person is among those facing charges of murder, violation of Republic Act No. 8049 and robbery. Under Republic Act No. 8049 alone, Section 4 imposes the criminal penalty of life imprisonment on “officers and members of the fraternity, sorority or organization who actually participated in the infliction of physical harm…” in cases where the victim dies as a result of the hazing. Hence, had he answered the question in the affirmative, he arguably could have effectively incriminated himself for violation of Republic Act No. 8049.

As a final note, there are numerous measures in both houses seeking to amend Republic Act No. 8049. These are led by Senator Zubiri and Senator Legarda in the Senate, and Representative Hererra-Dy, Representative Gatchalian, and Representative Olivarez, among many others, in the House of Representatives. These measures seek to completely prohibit the conduct of hazing, as opposed to Republic Act No. 8049’s “regulating” of hazing and other initiation rites. Additionally, the amendments seek greater institutional accountability and impose stiffer penalties and fines.

The author is founder, CEO and counselor for Compliance, Trade & Investment, and Government Relations & Public Policy at Caucus, Inc. The author may be emailed at iap@caucusinc.com