Construction body opens one-stop window in Tacloban

THE Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) has opened a one-stop window facility in Tacloban City to cater to the licensing, arbitration and training needs of contractors in Eastern Visayas, and eliminate fixers.

Undersecretary Ruth Castelo of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and DTI Eastern Visayas Director Cynthia Nierras led the opening of the facility on March 20.

“By bringing our services to the regions, we’re enabling our contractors to save incidental expenses incurred in fare and accommodation. Filing will be easier and ultimately, we can reduce red tape and eradicate fixers,” Castelo said in a statement on Monday.

Services offered by the one-top window include construction licensing and registration issued by Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB); handling of contract claims, arbitration and mediation of disputes administered by the Construction Industry Arbitration Commission (CIAC); and applications for various training programs under the Construction Manpower Development Foundation (CMDF).

Castelo cited President Rodrigo Duterte’s acknowledgement of construction as a vital industry for development.

“CIAP, the DTI, regional offices and stakeholders are working together to provide our valued Filipino contractors with first-rate services in the comforts of their regions,” Castelo said.

CIAP is an attached agency of the DTI that promotes and regulates the construction industry.

It has five implementing boards, namely: the PCAB, the Philippine Overseas Construction Board, the Philippine Domestic Construction Board, the CIAC and the CMDF.