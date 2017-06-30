Construction worker who butchered family in Bulacan falls

Suspect high on shabu

THE suspect in the murder of a family in Bulacan this week has been arrested and was presented to the media in Camp Olivas, Pampanga on Thursday, 33 hours after the crimes were committed, a police official said.

Carmelino Ibañez, 26, confessed to killing the mother-in-law, wife, and three children of Dexter Carlos Sr., a security guard, on Tuesday night, claiming he was high on drugs, Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, Central Luzon police director, said in a news conference.

In a brief statement, Ibañez, a construction worker, said in Filipino that he was a drug addict and did not know what he was doing when he stabbed Auring Dizon, 58; Estrella, 28; and children Donnie, 11; Ella, 7; and Dexter Jr., 1.

Aquino said Ibañez raped Auring and Estrella after killing them.

Ibañez stabbed Dizon 35 times; Estrella, 45; Donnie, 15; Ella, 19; and Dexter, Jr., five times.

He said police were able to recover the knife used in the killing.

Aquino said Ibañez was one of six “persons of interest” that police brought in for questioning but it was the identification of Ibañez by a passer-by at the time of the crime that led to his arrest at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Quoting Ibañez, Aquino said that on that fateful Tuesday night, the Negros Occidental native was drinking with friends two houses away from the Carlos home at North Ridge in Barangay Sto. Cristo, San Jose del Monte. He said he and his friends scored shabu after.

Ibañez said he was on his way home when he suddenly felt the urge to stop at the Carlos’ house because he heard a voice. He went to the backdoor and found it unlocked. When Ibañez saw Auring, Aquino said he immediately got one of the kitchen knives and stabbed her.

Hearing the commotion, Estrella went down from the two-storey house and saw Ibañez raping her dead mother. When Ibañez saw Estrella, he stabbed and raped her as well. He then went up to the room of the three children and stabbed them dead.

Carlos said he did not know Ibañez personally but recognized him as the brother of a close friend and one of the neighbors who would get water from their pump.

He said he had warned his wife against Ibañez.

VACC condemns ‘massacre’

Anti-crime advocates condemned the murders, expressing concern that similar gruesome incidents could follow if Congress continued to sit on the proposed measure to reinstate the death penalty.

“We condemn in strongest possible terms the massacre of the family in Bulacan. We grieve for the innocent victims. Drugs not only destroy families, it leads to the most terrible and barbaric act of crime committed by man against his own kind,” Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) Chairman Dante Jimenez said on Thursday.

VACC called on Congress to pass the measure that would reinstate the death penalty.

with FREDERICK SILVERIO AND JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA