Construction works await 453 Tarlac reformists

CAPAS, Tarlac: Jobs await the 453 drug reformists here as construction works in New Clark City at Clark Special Economic Zone is expected to start soon. Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan said graduates of Central Luzon’s biggest reformatory center will be gathered to form a cooperative that will serve as channel to pursue a livelihood program for surrenderers. They will be tapped according to their skills after training by the Technological Skills Development Authority while undergoing six-month rehabilitation at Capas Bahay Pagbabago in Barangay Cristo Rey. He said his administration is determined to provide assistance to its constituents to ensure better and decent living conditions that will contribute to the town’s economic development. Catacutan, however, warned he will not hesitate to bring them back to rehabilitation center once they return to illegal drugs and face difficult reformatory training.