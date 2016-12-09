Consular ball marks 41 years of diplomatic fellowship

Like its predecessors, the 41st Annual Consular Ball held at Makati Shangri-La Hotel was nothing short of spectacular.

According to event chair Gambia Honorary Consul Agnes Huibonhoa and co-chair Tanzania Honorary Consul Betty Chua, the ball lived up to its longtime tradition of being the annual highlight of Philippine international community’s diplomatic-consular calendar.

The ball was successful in terms of attendance, amenities, program highlights and number of raffle prizes. More than 550 guests filled the beautifully decorated Rizal Ballroom while the program proper, emceed by celebrity host Johnny Litton, was appropriately short to give way to more exciting sidelights.

Consular Corps Dean, Monaco Consul General Fortune Ledesma, delivered her valedictory remarks thanking the Executive and Advisory Boards, all committee chairmen and members for their support in Corps activities during the year.

Vice Dean Guillermo Devoto, Argentina Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, in turn, gave his acceptance remarks as incoming Dean of the Corps for 2017 and presented Dean Ledesma with an Award of Merit for her leadership of the Corps in 2016.

As the evening’s highlight, eight pairs from the Consular and Diplomatic Corps presented a special waltz number.

Numerous dignitaries from the diplomatic community, including ambassadors, eminent personalities of Philippine society and media friends attended the ball. Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. and his wife, Cecile, led the guests of honor at the Dean’s table.

To make the evening more exciting and memorable, a fantastic array of valuable prizes that included airline tickets, cruise ship accommodations, gift certificates to resorts, and various products and services were raffled off.

Among the Ball’s major donors were Mercedes Benz by Auto Nation (Diamond Sponsor), BA Securities, Inc. (Gold Sponsor) while major raffle sponsors included Etihad Airways and Philippine Airlines.

Throughout the night, members and guests enjoyed a special and delectable set menu and a superb selection of wine and liquor. Dance music was provided until way past midnight by fabulous ballroom bands Marcy David and Highway 54.