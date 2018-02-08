Consultative body on Charter change meets, to complete review before Duterte SONA

FORMER Senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. said that they expected to complete the review of the 1987 Constitution before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte in July.

“Basically, they want us to submit the proposal by June towards the end of July (2018) so the president can already report the results of the consultative committee recommendations for Congress to take up,” Pimentel told reporters at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) where the 19-man panel, led by its head, Chief Justice Reynato Puno, held its first meeting to tackle the workflow and timeline for the review.

Pimentel also called for more women, indigenous peoples and marginalized sector representation in the panel “ to hear the broader sector of our society and give their inputs on the proposal.”

“I want to emphasize that even as I am an advocate of Federalism, it doesn’t mean that we don’t have to listen to those who don’t believe that we should have [a]federalist structure because that’s what democracy is all about,” he said.

So far, there are still six slots available in the consultative body, but that would still be subject to the discretion of the President, Pimentel said.

To recall, President Duterte only appointed 19 members to the consultative body on Charter change that included top magistrates, lawyers, and members of the academe and former officials. Chief Justice Reynato Puno was appointed as head the body.

Meanwhile, Pimentel said that he would urge the consultative committee to make all deliberations open to the public and the media to ensure transparency in the administration’s effort to review the Charter.

“There should be no secret deliberations. We are a free country and therefore the freedom of speech and of the press must already be exercised by the people now,” he added.

Thursday’s meeting was not open to the media and tight security was implemented at the PICC. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ