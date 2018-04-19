Consultative committee eyes ‘federated regions’ in new Charter

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution is looking at the possibility of reducing the current number of 17 regions and come up with a “federated” one based on geographical area and ethno-linguistic factors.

ConCom member, professor Edmund Tayao, on Wednesday said that the body, was looking at “five, eight, 10” models of proposed federated regions but clarified that nothing has been decided on.

He said that the body has voted to adopt the term federated regions and not “federal states” because there were some r eservations calling them “subnational governments.”

“Many of our lawyers say that it still suggests that it is substantially inferior to or subject to decisions of the national government. The idea really is to emphasize decentralization and autonomy,” Tayao said.

“Hence, the need to reconfigure a different nomenclature. Again, the term state is really something that might not fit our unique condition. In the sense if we say state it immediately suggest in political theory that a political entity that is endowed with sovereignty. Of course that doesn’t apply to us,” he said.

There are currently 17 regions: Region 1 (Ilocos region), Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4A (Calabarzon), Region 4B (Mimaropa), Region 5 (Bicol region), Region 6 (Western Visayas), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), Region 11 (Davao region), Region 12 (Soccsksargen), Region 13 (Caraga region), National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Asked whether the ConCom may come up with less than 17, Tayao said, “If we talk about economics , the lesser the better but we are not only talking about economics here.”

Tayao, vice chairman of the subcommittee on the creation and structure of the subnational governments, said that ConCom must take into consideration the following factors: “economic ranking, ethno-linguistic and cultural considerations, and political issues or configurations on the ground.”