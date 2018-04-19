Consultative committee eyes ‘federated regions’ in new Charter

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution is looking at the possibility of reducing the current number of 17 regions and come up with a “federated” one based on geographical area and ethno-linguistic factors.
ConCom member, professor Edmund Tayao, on Wednesday said that the body, was looking at “five, eight, 10” models of proposed federated regions but clarified that nothing has been decided on.
He said that the body has voted to adopt the term federated regions and not “federal states” because there were some reservations calling them “subnational governments.”
“Many of our lawyers say that it still suggests that it is substantially inferior to or subject to decisions of the national government. The idea really is to emphasize decentralization and autonomy,” Tayao said.
“Hence, the need to reconfigure a different nomenclature. Again, the term state is really something that might not fit our unique condition. In the sense if we say state it immediately suggest in political theory that a political entity that is endowed with sovereignty. Of course that doesn’t apply to us,” he said.
There are currently 17 regions: Region 1 (Ilocos region), Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4A (Calabarzon), Region 4B (Mimaropa), Region 5 (Bicol region), Region 6 (Western Visayas), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), Region 11 (Davao region), Region 12 (Soccsksargen), Region 13 (Caraga region), National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).
Asked whether the ConCom may come up with less than 17, Tayao said, “If we talk about economics, the lesser the better but we are not only talking about economics here.”
Tayao, vice chairman of the subcommittee on the creation and structure of the subnational governments, said that ConCom must take into consideration the following factors: “economic ranking, ethno-linguistic and cultural considerations, and political issues or configurations on the ground.”
“There are some LGUs (local government units) or province while they speak with one language are not necessarily welcoming to be part of one federated region,” he said in a briefing on Wednesday.
“So, if you will insist that they group together, for it to work out you will require a warlord later. Now, your fear of having a warlord might become a reality. That’s why we have to thoroughly study this,” Tayao said.
Generoso said that the body was looking at different configurations when the provinces were grouped. “So, actually we are experimenting also, (we’re) doing several simulations.”
“For example if we merge Region 4A and Region 4B, what will be the effect? What we are trying to come up with is (that) we don’t want to create a ‘super’ federated region wherein it will be way above compared to the other regions,” he said.
“Because that is our situation now. We have super Metro Manila and then you have in the middle the Calabarzon and Central Luzon, and then all rest of the country was way below,” Generoso added.
Asked whether how ConCom will “merge” the Maguindanaons, Yakans, and Tausugs in the Basulta (Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi) area and members of the the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front, Tayao said, “It is a very relevant issue I have to agree.”
“Because if you look at mainland Mindanao, it is quite far from the Basulta area. You need to address this issue. Well, It is not mainly a geographic challenge. It’s also a resource challenge at the same time,” he added.
Ding Generoso, ConCom spokesman, said that the body was finalizing a formula on how to group the regions. “What we’re trying to do is trying to simplify the formula to eliminate biases. And the objective is trying to eliminate biases.”
“What is the objective? We want to find some kind of an equilibrium wherein the proposed federated regions will more or less start at an almost equal footing,” he said.
“This means that every federated region will more or less have similar capability to take off economically based on their population, their land area, the productivity of their workforce, the physical capability of their local governments, the resources that they have will be measured as potential,” Generoso said.
