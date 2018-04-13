Consultative committee on Charter change mulls revision of legislative process

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution has yet to decide whether to approve a proposal to change the legislature wherein the House of Representatives would be mandated to craft all the bills while the Senate would be given “concurrence powers.”

ConCom member, retired justice Antonio Eduardo Nachura, on Thursday confirmed that there were proposals to change how the House and the Senate file, deliberate, pass, and ratify proposed measures.

“There are certain bills, which must originate in the House of Representatives: revenue, tariff, bills increasing the public debt, bills of local application, (and) private bills. There are schools of thought in the committee,” Nachura said in a briefing.

“Meron isang school of thought na ang Senado bigyan lang ng concurrence power; na ang gagawa lang ang House of Representatives. Pagkatapos mag-ko concur lang ang Senado (There is a school of thought to merely give the Senate concurrence power and it will be the House of Representatives which will do everything. And then, the Senate will just concur),” Nachura said.

He added: “But there is a bigger group (within the committee) who wants to maintain the present legislative process wherein a bill may be filed directly in the Senate. And then once approved must go to the other House, go through the same process and vice versa.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO