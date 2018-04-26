Consultative Committee on new Charter seeks to ban ‘turncoats’

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution has agreed in principle to include a provision in the draft new Charter prohibiting “turncoatism” or party switching.

Professor Julio Teehankee, chairman of the subcommittee on leveling the political playing field, on Thursday said that the body also wanted to “institutionalize and strengthen [the]political party system.”

Under the present Constitution, there is no existing provision against turncoatism. Section 6, Article 19-C in the 1987 Charter states, “A free and open party system shall be allowed to evolve according to the free choice of the people, subject to the provisions of this Article.”

The proposed provision is aimed at:

* prohibiting members of a political party elected to public office from changing parties during their term;

* prohibiting candidates and party officials from changing parties two years before and two years after an election;

* prohibiting political parties from accepting “transferees” within the prohibited periods.”

Teehankee said that violators would “lose the post to which they have been elected, be barred from appointment to any post, be barred from running in the next election, and must return any party funds they used for their campaign.”

ConCom will vote on this proposed provision on May 2. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO