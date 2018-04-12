Consultative panel for new Constitution eyes 4-yr terms, one reelection for president, vice president, Congress

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution has agreed in principle to reduce to four years the six-year term for the president and vice president of the Republic and eligible for “one reelection.”

ConCom member, retired justice Antonio Eduardo Nachura, on Thursday said that under the proposed draft Charter the president, vice president, senators and representatives will have four-year terms plus one reelection.

Nachura, head of the subcommittee on the structure of the federal government, said that the body would vote on this proposed provision on Monday, April 16, during their en banc session.

Under the present set-up, the president and vice president are not eligible for reelection after finishing their term six-year term. The senators have six years and are eligible for one reelection or two consecutive terms. Representatives have a three-year mandate and eligible for two reelections.

Asked about the rationale in changing the term limits for the elected national officials, Ding Generoso, ConCom spokesman, said, “This is to synchronize to four years the term of office for both the executive (department) and legislature.”

Generoso added: “Because you cannot accomplish a lot in three years (as far as the representatives are concerned).” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO