Consumer confidence down anew in BSP poll

Optimism among Filipino households has dropped anew but sentiment overall remains positive, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

The central bank’s fourth quarter Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) saw the confidence index (CI) decline to 9.5 percent — down for the second consecutive quarter — from the third quarter’s 10.2 percent.

“This means that the optimists continued to outnumber the pessimists but the margin for the current quarter was slightly lower relative to a quarter ago,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The less favorable outlook was due to concerns over higher prices of goods and household expenditures; peace and order problems, particularly extra-judicial killings, the drug issue and the crisis in Marawi City; calamities such as typhoons; and poor health and high medical expenses.

Keeping overall sentiment positive were additional family incomes and higher salaries, and the availability of more jobs that led to an increase in the number of employed family members.

“Sentiments vary and it happened that for this year the fourth quarter continued the less optimistic trend that was noted in the third quarter relative to the second quarter of the year. But that is not something that is unique for 2017, it happened before and it can happen in the future,” central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guiniundo said in a press briefing.

Consumer confidence is measured across three component indicators: the country’s economic condition, family financial situation, and family income.

Sentiment was mixed for the current quarter as optimism was lower with regard to the country’s economic condition, steady on family financial situation and higher on family income, the survey found.

Notably, the family income confidence index hit a record 10.3 percent from 9 percent in the previous quarter.

Sentiment for the following quarter, meanwhile, also moderated with the CI declining to 17.5 percent from 17.8 percent in the previous survey.

Factors behind the quarter ahead outlook were not detailed but the report noted that consumers’ views on family finances and income were more buoyant but weakened with regard to the country’s economic condition.

The same broad trends were also observed for the year ahead with the consumer outlook again less upbeat

with a CI of 32 percent, lower than the 33.7 percent recorded a quarter ago.

A positive CI indicates a favorable view regarding a given indicator, except for inflation, unemployment, interest rates and change in prices. A negative CI indicates the opposite.

The CI is computed as the percentage of those who answered in the affirmative minus the percentage of those who answered otherwise.

The nationwide survey was conducted from October 2 to 14 and covered 5,581 households, 2,722 or 48.8 percent from the National Capital Region (NCR) and 2,859 or 51.2 percent from areas outside the NCR.