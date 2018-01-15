Consumer electronics show now crucial to automakers

As temperatures dipped below freezing in Detroit, auto industry executives and tech leaders packed bags for their annual trek to the Las Vegas desert and what’s considered the greatest trade show on Earth.

“If you don’t know what’s going on, you’re toast,” said Gary Shapiro, chief executive officer of the Consumer Technology Association, who commutes from his home in Birmingham, to work at the organization’s Washington, D.C., office.

The Consumer Electronics Show, known simply as CES, has evolved into one of the most important auto shows in the world. The public isn’t invited. It’s trade industry only. Movers and shakers will schmooze corporate executives and make deals at all hours of the event.

“Our event is about half the size of Vatican City. The auto portion is just 12 percent of the show, and it’s huge. Cars used to be cars and technology was technology. Things have changed,” Shapiro said.

Now consumers expect connectivity. They want technology in their homes and in their cars, whether it’s the navigational system, backup cameras, safety equipment, or collision avoidance.

France sent 5,000 people last year, Shapiro said. “France wants to be the most innovative country in the world. They have a whole strategy. The president of France? It’s his favorite show. The governor of Michigan is coming, too.”

More than 3,900 exhibitors go to show their products to potential clients and partners. Nearly 185,000 people attended in 2017, plus 7,460 credentialed media.

It’s physically impossible to see everything. “You’d have to spend just 30 seconds with each exhibitor,” said Shapiro, whose group has sponsored the show in Vegas for two decades. “Car companies started coming because they wanted to see what tech they could incorporate to get an edge up on their competitors.”

Industry insiders descend on Sin City to learn about robotics, drones, artificial intelligence, voice recognition, and mobility.

”With technology playing a greater role in vehicle development, CES has been a marquee event for automakers for the past few years — even matching traditional auto shows,” said Jessica Caldwell, senior analyst at Edmunds. “This regard is only expected to grow in the coming years as each auto company tries to establish their dominance in the areas of electrification and autonomy.”

“Autonomous technology has been a point of contention at Ford over the past year,” Caldwell said. “Despite the creation of a robust development unit, Ford Smart Mobility, the automaker has taken a more measured approach to autonomous technology than some of its competitors. CES will give [Ford Chief Executive Officer] Jim Hackett a platform to further ?articulate and defend the car maker’s strategy to the business community.”

GM CEO Mary Barra introduced the Chevrolet Bolt EV at the Vegas show in 2016. Car company officials say they connect with tech contacts in ways that are essential to the industry.

“Self-driving is huge,” Shapiro said. “Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao will be there. And I plan to interview the CEO of Lyft onstage.”

Chao will speak the following Sunday at the Detroit auto show, during a day featuring advanced automotive technology.

Lyft will team up with Aptiv, formerly known as the mobility arm of Delphi, to provide rides to conference attendees in autonomous vehicles. Unlike last year, when the project was limited to a single 6.3-mile loop, the cars will drive to some 20 destination points in Vegas.

Tech reporters who reach the highly influential investor community converge in huge numbers on Vegas during this conference. It is media access the Detroit 3 automakers attempt to harness.

AN OPPORTUNITY TO NETWORK

Alan Hall, Ford’s communications manager for electric and autonomous vehicles, said CES offers a platform to reach important audiences that help business such as software developments, other major brands, and influencers throughout the tech world.

“It’s where a lot of business is done, a lot of technology scouting, business development, looking for the next big thing or trying to showcase what your capabilities are to new audiences as you grow and expand into new sectors,” he said.

Mike Manley, head of Jeep brand for Fiat Chrysler global, said the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will make its way to the CES show floor, loaded with a host of cutting-edge technology features. “With the level of innovation we have seen in the automotive space and the constant drive for further developments, it has become a natural place for us to highlight the significant level of consumer-focused technology in our vehicles.”

Business deals happen, said Shapiro, who oversees 200 employees focused on innovation. And CES is bigger this year than every year previously.

“People come to be inspired,” he said. “You don’t know what don’t know. You’re always discovering things you never would’ve known. You just have to step out of your vertical.”

Industry players say the Vegas show illustrates a dramatic shift in consumer expectations. While car buyers used to make purchases based on emotion, today more shoppers want to get from place to place while interacting with electronic devices, said Chris Hennessy, vice president of IAV Automotive Engineering, Inc. “We are trying to provide the ecosystem to allow vehicle and consumer electronics devices to merge.”

