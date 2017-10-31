Consumer group hits Meralco, NGCP fees

A consumer group has reiterated complaints against distribution utility Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and grid operator National Grid National Grid Corp. over fees shouldered by customers.

In a statement on Monday, National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms (NASECORE) President Raffy Acebedo accused Meralco of using bill deposits as working capital “without the consumers getting [an]equitable share in return.”

As the determination of power rates is partly based on the firm’s capital, “this translates into unwarranted higher electricity rates,” Acebedo added.

NASECORE claimed that total bill deposits — essentially guarantees equivalent to a customer’s consumption for a month — had topped P61 billion and that just P26 billion was reflected in Meralco’s audited financial statements.

In a letter-complaint last September 20, the consumer group asked the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to audit bill deposits collected by Meralco since 2003.

It also wants the Commission on Audit (COA) to conduct a similar review with the aim of having Meralco refund the interest earned in cash to consumers.

Meralco has denied the charge. Last week, Meralco First Vice-President Ivanna De La Peña said the firm was “very transparent” and would detail the bill deposit paid, including interest earned, once this was required by regulators.

The ERC is currently soliciting comments from consumers and industry players regarding the integration of the bill deposit in monthly bills.

Also yesterday, NASECORE criticized the NGCP — the private operator of the country’s power grid — for “unreasonably high transmission rates” that had led to “unjustified” net income of P20.44 billion per year.

It also asked the ERC and COA to conduct an audit, again with a view of a refund for customers.

NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza, in a text message, said the company’s rates and revenues were public information.

“As a highly regulated entity, all its projects, expenses, and revenues are submitted to evaluation and approval by the” ERC, she said.