Consumer group urges ERC to scrap FiT ruling

A consumer group wants the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to reconsider a decision to raise the feed-in-tariff allowance (FiT-All) for state-run National Transmission Corp. (Transco).

Laban Konsymer Inc. (LKI) called on the regulator to void a May 2017 decision to raise the FiT-All to P0.1830 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from P0.1025/kWh.

The “ERC should … revert the FiT allowance of Transco… for the benefit of all on-grid electricity consumers retroactive to January 2016,” LKI President Victorio Mario said in a statement.

He warned that the issue could be raised to the courts, which “might intervene and issue [a]temporary restraining order against the ERC decision.”

“The possibility of getting a substantial refund amount on their electricity bills could entice more consumer groups to collaborate with LKI to pressure [the]ERC in granting their petition,” he added

“Transco applied for its 2016 FiT allowance with a rate of P0.1025 per kWh and was given a provisional authority on February 16, 2016 at a rate of P0.1240 per kWh,” LKI noted.

Dimagiba claimed that “there was no amendment and no republication of the application in the variance between the 2016 Feed-in- Tariff Allowance rate approved … in May 2017 and the rate applied for by Transco.”

Asked to comment, ERC spokesperson Florensinda Digal replied that the regulator would “need time to evaluate it before we rule on the same.”