Consumer price rise highest in over 5 yrs

INFLATION accelerated further in March, rising to 4.3 percent from 3.8 percent a month earlier on the back of continued increases in food, beverage, tobacco and utility prices.

The result, which exceeded the government’s 2.0-4.0 percent target band for the year, was slightly higher than the 4.3 percent average in a Manila Times poll of economists.

The March figure — the highest in more than five years based on a revised data series using 2012 prices — fell within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 3.8-4.6 percent estimate for the month but topped the Finance department’s 4.1-percent projection.

Year to date, the rise in consumer prices averaged 3.8 percent, just below the central bank’s full-year forecast of 3.9 percent.

The Bangko Sentral, which has so far resisted calls to tighten policy in response to higher inflation, said it would remain watchful.

“There’s a pick-up in inflation that we recognize,” central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said. “Markets are already factoring this [in].”

The coming task of the Monetary Board, he added, is to carefully evaluate the appropriateness of a measured policy response to firmly anchor inflation expectations in line with estimates that the 2.0-4.0 percent target will not be breached this year and the next.

“This can allow as well for orderly adjustment in market rates and in the peso. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Espenilla said.

Proactive measures needed

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said inflation was being driven by continued prices increases since the start of the year for key commodity items: alcoholic beverages and tobacco (18.6 percent); food and non-alcoholic beverages (5.9 percent); and housing, water, electricity, gas; and other fuels (2.9 percent).

NEDA officer-in-charge Rosemarie Edillon said proactive measures were needed to mitigate the impact of higher prices on the poor.

“The government remains vigilant to price pressures, especially on food consumed by the poor such as rice,” she said in a statement.

The NEDA noted that market prices of rice had risen by 3.6 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February, driven in part by higher palay prices that have been on an upward trend since the second week of January.

Edillon said amendments to the Agricultural Tariffication Act were urgently needed. These would remove quantitative restrictions on rice imports, eventually opening shipments to private traders and allowing the National Food Authority to focus on ensuring buffer stocks.

“Without this measure, containing food inflation pressures will be a challenge given diminishing rice stocks,” she said.

The country’s total rice inventory, inclusive of stocks in households, commercial warehouses and National Food

Authority depositories, registered a marked drop to 1,795.78 thousand metric tons (MT) as of February 1, 2018, the NEDA said.

Although 250,000 MT of imported rice scheduled to arrive next month will momentarily boost the NFA’s stockpile, this will not be able to meet rice demand in the succeeding months, Edillon said.

Inflationary pressures from other agricultural food items must be managed and global oil price developments anticipated, she added.

“Given the risks, we really need to be anticipative and proactive in implementing measures to ensure price stability and cushion the impact of higher consumer prices on the poor,” Edillon said.

Data-dependent decision

In a separate statement, the Bangko Sentral said its expectations would be continually assessed to guard against potential second-round effects and inflation becoming broader based.

Monetary policy decisions, it stressed, would remain data-dependent.

“Nevertheless, non-monetary measures such as institutional arrangements in setting transportation fares and minimum wages, unconditional cash transfers, as well as transport subsidies are expected to help mitigate these inflationary impulses,” the central bank said.

Proposed rice industry reforms could also help temper price pressures, the BSP added.

In a comment, Australia’s ANZ Research pointed out that the main drivers of March inflation were higher prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco followed by food.

“The former continue to reflect the effects of higher taxes while the food component was driven by higher prices of corn, rice, fruits, and vegetables,” it said.

With the first-quarter inflation at 3.8 percent, ANZ said it expected consumer price growth to average 4.1 percent in 2018.

While this would breach the 2.0-4.0 percent target, ANZ said “we believe that the BSP will stay on hold through 2018” with regard to rasing key interest rates.