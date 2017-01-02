Consumer Reports: Honda, Acura miles apart in rankings

Honda has reason to cheer and Acura has reason to cringe based on results of Consumer Reports’ survey of customer satisfaction.

Honda-brand vehicles ranked sixth out of 29 brands, an improvement of four slots from last year.

Acura, the Honda-owned luxury brand, ranked 26th, down seven slots.

The top four brands are the same as a year ago, led by Tesla and followed by Porsche, Audi and Subaru.

Acura’s poor showing was due in part to the Marysville-made ILX sedan, which ranked at the very bottom of all models for all brands. Other models near the bottom were the Dodge Dart and Jeep Compass.

“Road noise is very pronounced,” said one survey respondent, quoted by Consumer Reports. “I will be trading the ILX in as soon as I can on something quieter.”

Several Honda and Acura models are made in central Ohio, including the Honda Accord and CR-V, and the Acura ILX, NSX, RDX and TLX.

“At Acura, we listen to our customers and value their feedback, including from third-party studies,” said Jessica Pawl, an Acura spokeswoman, in an e-mail. “The Acura brand is in the midst of a step-by-step refocus around our Precision Crafted Performance brand direction.”

She noted that the 2017 MDX is the first model to use the new styling, and said Acura will “continue to build on this strong brand momentum in the months and years ahead.”

Consumer Reports released results of the customer satisfaction survey last week. The magazine’s readers were asked whether they would definitely stick with their current brand when shopping for their next vehicle.

For the top performer, Tesla, 91 percent of respondents said yes. On the bottom, Fiat, 53 percent said yes.

To be listed a brand had to have at least two models listed by customers. Consumer Reports only counted responses about 2014 to 2017 model year vehicles.

This is one of several surveys Consumer Reports does, and is separate from the magazine’s ratings that are best on road testing.

TNS