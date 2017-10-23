Consumer Reports says Ford, Fiat Chrysler favored by drivers

Ford and Fiat Chrysler have improved their performance ratings among drivers, but General Motors has slipped. Still, GM’s Buick is the only US brand to make the latest Top 10 list of most reliable brands. The new Chevrolet Bolt electric car was GM’s most reliable model, scoring “above average” in Consumer Reports magazine’s influential reliability survey.

Advertisements

Fiat Chrysler’s improvement in the study released on Friday was welcome news, after poor ratings in recent years.

Overall, however, the Detroit Three automakers received low scores from the independent non-profit organization known for its trusted analysis.

Drivers reported “growing pains” for new models across the industry. “These new technologies can add features and improve fuel efficiency, but are more prone to have issues. More often than not, our data suggests it’s prudent for consumers to wait for the technology to mature,” said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports.

However, Fisher added, “Detroit should be encouraged.” Core models including the wildly popular Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 pick-up trucks improved their reliability.

Jeep moved up three spots in the brand rankings from last year, a significant improvement, even as the Grand Cherokee and Renegade remain “below average.”

Consumer Reports found major improvements in the Chrysler brand, which moved up 10 places on the list, thanks to the new Pacifica minivan’s performance, despite minor transmission issues. The only Dodge model that did not rate “below average” was the Grand Caravan. Even with improvements in the Ram 1500, the brand is dragged to the bottom by the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500, the survey said.

Meanwhile, GM was saved by Buick, with its “much better than average” reliability of the Encore, the “better than average” reliability of the Cascada convertible and Envision compact SUV. The Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC brands landed in the bottom third of the survey. The redesigned Buick LaCrosse full-size luxury car debuted with “well-below average” reliability. The Volt plug-in hybrid remains “below average” and the Cruze compact car, which debuted with “well above average” reliability just one year ago, “plunged to below average” this year.

GM at bottom of brand rankings

GMC and Cadillac are at the bottom of the brand rankings. The Acadia SUV debuted at “well below average” is among the 10 least reliable new models. Its issues involve problems relating to infotainment systems, drive systems, climate control and power equipment. All of Cadillac’s models had “below average” reliability.

At Ford, the F-150 improved to “average” reliability but the Focus compact car and Fiesta subcompact car remain “well-below average” with ongoing clutch and transmission problems.

For the fifth straight year, Consumer Reports surveys show Toyota brands rank at the top of 27 brands for predicted new-car reliability. Other Asia-based manufacturers, including Acura and Mazda, saw their consumer ratings “tumble.”

All Honda models score an average or better reliability, along with European brands Audi, BMW and Mercedes Benz. Volvo remains near the bottom, “hurt by the ‘much worse than average’ score.”

Here are the 10 most reliable models: Kia Niro; Subaru BRZ; Lexus ES; Lexus GS; Audi Q3; Toyota RAV4; Lexus IS; Toyota Prius V; Toyota Prius C; and Infiniti Q70.

Findings of the latest Auto Reliability Survey, which gathered information from drivers who owned or leased more than 640,000 vehicles, were announced at a news conference with the Automotive Press Association in Detroit. For more information on the survey, or to get the latest ratings and scores for more than 300 models, visit www.Consumerreports.org or see the December 2017 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.

DETROIT FREE PRESS/TNS