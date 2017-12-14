Consumers urged to shun toxic Christmas gift items

A chemical safety watch group has reminded consumers to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous gift products as it released the list of non-toy gift items laden with hidden toxins such as cadmium and lead. Thony Dizon, Chemical Safety campaigner of EcoWaste Coalition, said the items are inadequately labeled, providing not even a clue on its toxic composition, particularly those sold at cheap prices in Divisoria and Quiapo costing between P40 and P140 each. The group listed at least 12 hazardous gifts: Spongebob coffee mug, Fashion Milk Cup, Champion coffee mug, Xiao Dang Ja coffee mug, Santa Claus-themed plate, Christmas bells-themed plate, Fashion Cup with Minion characters, Christmas ball-themed plate, Enfill de Jouer coin purse, Santa Claus coffee mug, Saglife black and yellow body bag and Pikachu sling bag. Cadmium and lead belong to the World Health Organization’s list of “10 chemicals of major public health concern.” Its compounds are also listed on the Philippine Priority Chemicals List, which includes chemical substances that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has “determined to potentially pose unreasonable risk to public health, the workplace and the environment.”

NEIL A. ALCOBER