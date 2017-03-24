Contact center sector sees $20.4B revenue by 2022

THE contact center sector—a part of customer relations management— expects to generate revenue of $20.4 billion by 2022 with a projected annual growth of 8.2 percent over the next six years, an industry official said on Thursday.

“It is projected to grow year-on-year at 8.2 percent between 2016 and 2022, or up to about $20.4 billion by year 2022, and may surpass the overseas Filipino workers sector as the biggest dollar generator for the country,” Benedict Hernandez, Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) chairman of the board, said at a press conference.

“This projection is seen as the global offshore services market continues to expand and demand from companies goes on the upswing,” Hernandez added.

On US President Donald Trump’s threat to bring back jobs to the US, Hernandez said that right now, in terms of direct impact on the Philippines, “we have not really seen any material impact with the way our clients are working with us.”

Hernandez added: “When you think about the numbers that we put up, we took the conservative growth scenario, so those numbers that we have is actually our conservative estimate.”

The contact center industry also continues to prepare to meet head-on more complex jobs that require critical thinking and specialized skills that require adapting to higher-level technologies and work even on multiple channels and platforms.

“We are adding over 100,000 jobs a year from now to 2022 to get to about 1.9 million jobs,” Hernandez said.

According to the CCAP website, the contact center sector is the largest of six sub-sectors of the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) industry. The other five are animation, game development, health information management, software and captive in-house centers. The whole IT-BPM industry projects to generate $39 billion in revenues by 2022.

According to CCAP, the contact center industry remains an attractive employment option both in Metro Manila and provincial areas. The sector helps other secondary and tertiary cities develop their respective local economies while helping decongest major metropolitan areas such as Metro Manila and Cebu.

CCAP also said that as long as one is qualified, contact centers provide employment for the country’s large labor market regardless of gender or sexual preference, age, physical capabilities, or educational background.

Contact centers have about a 50/50 ratio for men and women for both staff and executives, which are among the highest, if not the highest, in the world.

The industry also employs senior citizens and the differently-abled, all holding various roles from rank and file to supervisory and managerial level, thus making it a true champion and effective role model when it comes to diversity in the workplace.

Meanwhile, CCAP said that in terms of emerging growth areas, the banking, insurance and healthcare sectors and others that require more complex back-office services will help further propel the industry.

“This is most welcome as the industry prepares itself to be even more competitive in terms of costs and available talent quality, plus its vaunted service-oriented culture that continues to delight clients around the world,” CCAP said.