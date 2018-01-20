‘Container shipping to grow 4% in 2018’

THE global container shipping sector is expected to register a net fleet growth of about 4.1 percent in 2018, which “leaves little room for fundamental market-balance improvements,” shipping association Baltic and International Maritime Council (Bimco) said.

According to Bimco, the 2017 demand growth rate is heading for 5 percent, considered the highest in six years.

“After a terrible 2015, port throughput has gone up, growing as much as 7.7 percent (quarter-on-quarter) in the third quarter of 2017,” Bimco said, citing data from Alphaliner.

“As demand rebounded, combined with a multi-year low fleet growth rate in 2016, the fundamental market balance improved. In 2017 we have not seen such an improvement. The fundamental balance seems almost unchanged, as the reactivation of idled ships lifted actual fleet growth beyond the nominal TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) growth rate of 3.3 percent,” it added.

Bimco noted that the ordering drought ended in September, as there were 20 new orders for 22,000 TEU ships scheduled to be delivered from 2019 to 2020.

The association said the nominal fleet growth level for the industry over the next few years is about 4 percent. This means increased earnings must come from continued cost-cutting exercises and permanent slow-steaming to maintain fuel costs on a tight leash.

“On top of that, operational efficiency gains and positive demand growth gain more boxes on the individual ships. The latter means harvesting some of the economies of scale the industry relies heavily upon, with the large volumes coming from front-haul trades,” it added.

“Profitability is up for grabs across the container shipping industry, if demand growth remains in the region of 4 percent to 5 percent and actual fleet growth is handled with care,” Bimco said.