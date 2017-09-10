Conte delivers Kante warning to rivals

LEICESTER, UK: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warned the rest of the Premier League that double player of the year N’Golo Kante is only going to get better.

The combative French midfielder won the PFA and Football Writers’ award last season after his performances inspired Chelsea to the Championship.

It was his second title in two seasons in England after he played a key role in Leicester’s victory the year before.

But, Kante has not been noted for his goal-scoring prowess since arriving in England.

His strike at the King Power Stadium—Alvaro Morata getting Chelsea’s other goal and Jamie Vardy getting one back from the penalty spot for the 2016 champions—was only his third since he joined Leicester in 2015.

It sealed Chelsea’s third successive win as the current champions continued to recover from their opening day horror loss to Burnley.

“For sure it was a good day for us and a good day for Alvaro Morata,” said Conte.

“It is always good for a striker to score. For us as a team it is important to see we are improving but if Morata scores I am also happy to see that.

“N’Golo Kante played an amazing game, but we are used to seeing that because he is a fantastic player.

“He makes good runs and makes good quality passes and now there is quality in his finishing.

“It is very important to see that this player is improving step by step and N’Golo Kante is a top player.”

AFP