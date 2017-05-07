Conte tells Chelsea to go for the kill

LONDON: Antonio Conte is on the verge of winning the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea and the uncompromising Italian has challenged his players to now go in for the kill.

Buoyed by second-placed Totten­ham’s 1-0 defeat West Ham on Friday, Conte’s side host Middlesbrough on Monday knowing they need six points from their last four games to be crowned champions.

A title race that looked set to go down to the wire now seems certain to be a lengthy coronation party for Chelsea, who can clinch the trophy with a victory at West Bromwich Albion next Friday, providing they defeat Middlesbrough first.

That would cap an incredible revival of Chelsea’s fortunes under Conte’s astute leadership.

When the former Italy and Juventus boss arrived at Stamford Bridge last July he faced the tricky task of uniting a squad split into feuding cliques following Jose Mourinho’s sacking the previous season.

Against that acrimonious backdrop it was something of a gamble by Chelsea owner Roman Abramo­vich to hire a manager with no experience of the Premier League.

At first Conte seemed unsure how he would tame a team of prickly and fragile egos and the alarm bells were ringing when Abramovich felt compelled to make a visit to Chelsea’s training ground following successive defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal in September.

Those chastening results have been heralded as the turning point in Chelsea’s season as Conte switched to his preferred three-man defensive system and the Blues immediately reeled off 13 consecutive league wins.

But, just as significantly, Conte persuaded his players to buy into his belief that the foundations for success are laid on the training pitch, where focus on tactical discipline, patterns of play and supreme physical fitness have all been rewarded.

Ensuring that powerful dressing room voices like John Terry, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas weren’t granted special treatment also won over players who felt undervalued during Mourinho’s turbulent reign.

AFP