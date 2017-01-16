Continental Supersports: the world’s fastest four-seater

Welcome the new Bentley Continental Supersports, the most powerful production Bentley in the world to date. And the world’s fastest four-seater.

Unlike the previous Supersports, which got rid of the rear seats to reduce unsprung weight, Bentley retained the rear seats for the new model and added more power.

The new Continental Supersports is the pinnacle grand tourer. This new creation from Bentley boasts of an engine that produces 710 PS (700 bhp) and 1,017 Newton-meters of torque. With a top speed of 336 kph and a 0-100 kph time of 3.5 seconds, the new Continental Supersports is the world’s fastest and most powerful luxury four-seater car.

Similarly, its soft-top sibling, the Continental Supersports Convertible, is the fastest four-seat convertible in the world, dispatching the sprint from 0-100 kph in 3.9 seconds on its way to a 330-kph top speed.

The power from the Supersports’ 6.0-liter W12 engine is transferred to the road via a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox. To achieve the phenomenal power figures of the W12, larger turbochargers, an upgraded crank, new connecting rod bearings and a better intercooler are fitted into the engine. A new torque converter locks up faster to make use of the massive torque figure to accelerate from a standstill faster.

A revised exhaust system allows for more power, and an exhaust note that the British carmaker describes as a “rifle-fire crackle” on downshifts. Customers can also avail a titanium exhaust system that can produce a louder exhaust noise and also slightly reduces weight.

The superb performance of the Supersports grand tourer was achieved despite its 2,280-kilogram kerb weight. The 380-kg weight reduction of the convertible allows it to run a bit faster.

As with other Continental GTs, the Supersports retains its rear-biased all-wheel drive system, and sports the largest carbon ceramic brakes ever in a production car, with sports dynamic system which brakes the inside rear wheel on turn in without interrupting power to the other wheels. An updated version of Bentley’s torque vectoring system first found on the limited-production GT3-R is installed to handle the immense grunt on the corners. Aiding in handling is the improved suspension that is lower and stiffer than the other cars in its range, sitting on 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

Upgrades to aerodynamics include side sill extensions, a front splitter and a rear diffuser, plus a functional rear spoiler available as an added option. Adding the ominous look include tinted taillights, and the chrome is gone in favour of gloss black trim and tailpipes.

Inside, insane amounts of leather, faux suede, carbon fiber trim and “Supersports” stitching separate the car from the rest of its range, and are customizable to the owner’s liking. A new “X Specification” consists of eight duo-tone paint choices, carbon fiber doors, bonnet and heel plates and gloss black wheels, allowing freer personalization. A neck warmer only available on the convertible allows for a more comfortable open top driving experience.

For more information on the new Continental Supersports, please contact 09178370527 or visit the Bentley Manila showroom at 201 EDSA Mandaluyong City.