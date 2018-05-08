Continued expansion seen for PH economy

Unescap forecasts 2018 growth of 6.8%, 6.9% for 2019

Philippine economic growth could hit 6.8 percent this year before rising to 6.9 percent in 2019, a United Nations body said in a report that also cited rising global oil prices as a downside risk.

The 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast was unchanged from a projection released late last year, based on data in the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific’s (Unescap) latest “Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2018” report.

The forecasts fall below the government’s 7.0-8.0 percent target but are still an improvement from last year’s actual 6.7-percent expansion.

Factors behind the Philippine forecasts were not cited. In the report, Unescap said average growth in developing Asia-Pacific economies “continues to steadily improve, while inflation remains stable”.

In a sidebar, however, Unescap noted that global oil prices would have broad macroeconomic implications for both oil exporters and importers.

“A faster-than-anticipated pickup in global oil prices in recent months has supported the economic recovery of oil exporters but raised worries among oil importers,” it said.

Citing a simulation covering 18 economies in the region, Unescap noted that the Philippines and China would be hit the most by a $10 per barrel price hike, with growth being dented by 0.4 percentage points.

The impact among importers will range from 0.1-0.4 percentage points, the UN body said, while oil exporter Russia — forecast to grow by 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent this year and the next — could see a 0.7-percentage point boost.

Inflation, meanwhile, “would increase by 0.5-0.7 percentage points for oil importers” with the hit for the Philippines expected to come just under the upper end of the range.

Current account balances will also deteriorate “by an average of 0.5-1 percentage points” among large importers.

The accompanying graph, which did not cite specific figures, put the Philippines at around the 0.5-percentage point mark.

Fiscal balances will also be affected, with oil importers to see a decline of “0.1 percentage points or less”. The graph, however, put the Philippines slightly in positive territory.

The impact of rising oil prices was recently flagged by Japan’s Nomura, which tagged the Philippines as being one of “clear-cut losers” with the impact to be felt in the country’s trade and current account balances as well as inflation.

Inflation accelerated anew in April, rising to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent a month earlier on the back of higher beverage, tobacco, utility and transport prices.

The result — a new five-year high based on a revised data series using 2012 prices — pushed the year-to-date growth in consumer prices to 4.1 percent, again exceeding the 2.0-4.0 percent target for 2018.

The Unescap report also raised warnings about the impact of technology, particularly artificial intelligence and automation, on jobs in the region.

“With the rapid adoption of such technology, it is estimated that about 56 percent of all employment in Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are at high risk of automation in subsequent decades,” it said.

“Arguably, this is not an imminent risk.”