Continuing Filipino traditions in today’s modern communities

A “fiesta” or the Spanish word for party is an integral part of Filipino culture with one being held almost every week in different parts of the country.

Whether it is religious or cultural in nature, a fiesta is a traditional occasion that brings people together to foster cooperation, celebration, and growth in the community.

This is the same reason why Acacia Estates, a township development in Taguig City, decided to hold its very first community fiesta.

“We want to preserve Filipino traditions in our communities for the benefit of our residents especially the younger generation,” explained Enrico Wong, DMCI Homes senior vice president. “And a fiesta is one Filipino tradition that should never go out of style even with the advent of modern communities like Acacia Estates.”

As such, all roads of Acacia Estates led to The Tent where unit owners were treated to a whole day of fun-filled traditional fiesta activities.

The celebration started with an early morning parade around the grounds, which was teeming with colorful plastic buntings.

A thanksgiving mass then followed at The Tent after which kids had the time of their lives playing classic Filipino games like “kadang-kadang sa bao,” Pinoy Egg Toss and Calamansi relay.

Booths for board games and face paint also provided additional entertainment for the young ones all throughout the day. Stilt walkers, on the other hand, roamed the venue even as cultural dancers and bands wowed the crowd.

Meanwhile, tiangge stalls selling household items, assorted delicacies, apparels, shoes, bags and other fashion accessories kept unit owners busy searching for great finds.

Serving as the highlights of the community fiesta are the first Little Miss Acacia pageant and the fashion show of pet dogs of residents.

Making the occasion more special was the presence of reigning Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters who served as one of the judges for the search for Acacia Estates mini beauty queens.

Capping off the fiesta celebration was a bingo bonanza wherein unit owners had the chance to win fabulous prizes such as smart television sets and free accommodation at Alta Vista de Boracay.

John Kutz, one of the residents, lauded the property’s developer for bringing the Acacia Estates unit owners closer by holding the community fiesta.

“These kinds of activities are excellent and bring the unit owners together. Otherwise, they are very separate,” Kutz said in an interview.

“Residents live their own lives. They don’t know what their neighbor’s name is or let alone what they do. But these kinds of activities bring them together,” he shared.

It was Kutz’s daughter, Sarah, who was crowned Little Miss Acacia 2017. Sarah was also awarded the “Darling of the Crowd” after receiving an overwhelming support from the audience.

Another resident, businessman David Chua, agreed with Kutz saying the activity gives unit owners a chance to meet new friends from the community.

“It brings the community together. You get to meet a lot of your neighbors that you don’t get to meet in a regular scenario,” Chua said.