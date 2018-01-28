Continuous rain in Bicol may bring down lahar from Mayon–Pagasa

THE tail-end of a cold front and the northeast monsoon will continue to bring rains over parts of the country, including in Bicol where Mayon Volcano continues shooting out “lava fountains” and threatening residents in the affected areas with lahar flows, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

According to the state-run weather bureau, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Cavite Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon while Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.

The agency said that the weather system would continue to affect the situation in Albay where increased threats of lahar flow from Mayon Volcano have been reported.

The northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon.

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Ilocos Region.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA