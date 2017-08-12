Contractor told: Finish P48-M road project

TINGLAYAN, Kalinga: Mayor Sacrament Gumilab has ordered the contractor of the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (Pamana) to fast track completion of the P48- million road project which was for turnover in November last year.

Gumilab said local contractor Zabu Engineering has already collected more than what was supposed to be paid based on the accomplishment in concreting of the 2.3-kilometer and 900-meter road opening of the Bugnay-Butbut road funded under Pamana in 2015 through the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP).

Of the 77 percent accomplishment reported by the local government’s municipal engineering office here, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) however found out that only 55 percent was actually accomplished.

DILG officer-in-charge Max Mayer Adong has confirmed that the project is “under-accomplished yet overpaid” after the contractor collected P38 million.

“We have issued the contractor a catch-up plan for them to comply with,” Adong said.

In 2015 and 2016, Kalinga was the recipient of 14 Pamana projects worth P111 million, including the ongoing P40 million Wagod Bridge in Pinukpuk town; four communal irrigation systems; two potable water systems; a foot bridge; three warehouses and a pathway.

Similarly in Pinukpuk town, residents have raised concern over an unfinished P32 million concreting of Asibanglan road by Zabu also funded by OPAPP in 2016.

It was reportedly 24 percent accomplished but was stopped after the backhoe used in the project was burned by alleged New People’s Army members on March 30.