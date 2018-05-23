Contracts may be extinguished by condonation or remission of debt

Dear PAO,

I obtained a loan in writing from a good friend and it was due to be paid last month. Although I was reluctant, I mustered the courage to ask him for an extension since I had to enroll my twins first. To my surprise, he said that I should not think about it anymore since it was just P6,000 and to just write it off. Does this mean I am no longer legally responsible to pay my loan with him? Do we need to have some sort of agreement? Please advise me.

George

Dear George,

You mentioned that you entered into a written contract of loan with your friend. As a rule, contracts create obligations between the parties thereto. These obligations have the force of law between them and should be complied with in good faith (Article 1157 in relation to Article 1159, New Civil Code of the Philippines).

Nonetheless, contracts may be extinguished by payment or performance, loss of the thing due, condonation or remission of the debt, confusion or merger of the rights of creditor and debtor, compensation, and by novation (Article 1231, Id.).

In the situation which you have shared with us, it may be inferred that your friend has condoned your debt.

However, there must be a clear showing that you accepted such condonation in order for you to no longer be held legally responsible in settling the amount which you loaned from him, and that the same be reflected in writing. This is in consonance with the pertinent provisions of our New Civil Code:

“Art. 1270. Condonation or remission is essentially gratuitous, and requires the acceptance by the obligor. It may be made expressly or impliedly.

One and the other kind shall be subject to the rules which govern inofficious donations. Express condonation shall, furthermore, comply with the forms of donation.”

“Art. 745. The donee must accept the donation personally, or through an authorized person with a special power for the purpose, or with a general and sufficient power; otherwise, the donation shall be void.

Art. 746. Acceptance must be made during the lifetime of the donor and of the donee.”

“Art. 748. The donation of a movable may be made orally or in writing.

x x x

If the value of the personal property donated exceeds five thousand pesos, the donation and the acceptance shall be made in writing, otherwise, the donation shall be void.”

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

