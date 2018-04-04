Contractualization EO needed – Villanueva

THE Senate needs to get the clear position of the executive branch on labor contractualization before it could come up with a legislation on the matter, Sen. Joel Villanueva said Tuesday.

Villanueva, who chairs the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, said the executive order (EO) on prohibiting labor contractualization is crucial in the crafting of a law that could put an end to the illegal practice.

The senator was reacting to the statement of Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra that congress should pass a law that would totally ban labor contractualization because an EO is not enough.

“I agree that a law is necessary to end unjust contractualization. But an EO is important because we have to consider the real position of the implementing agency on this matter,” Villanueva said in a statement.

The senator said his committee is in the final stage of preparing the committee report on labor contractualization that would be submitted to the plenary.

Senate Bill 1116 or the Contractualization Act of 2016 filed by Villanueva and Sen. Loren Legarda and Senate Bill 117 which seeks to prohibit labor-only contracting authored by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd are pending in the labor committee.

Villanueva said inputs coming from the implementing agency would help ensure that the law on ending contractualization will really address the unfair labor practice.

“Unfortunately, while DOLE attended the committee hearings, they have not submitted a clear position on the issue,” he added.

The senator said they expect the EO, which has yet to be crafted by the executive branch, to provide the framework and guidance for the implementation of a national policy on labor contractualization.

“We cannot legislate based on news items or without knowing the clear position of the executive on this matter. We want to ensure that what we are legislating is useful and effective,” Villanueva said.