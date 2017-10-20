Controversial talent manager relaunches model search

PLUS: Kim Domingo adds sizzle to ‘Bubble Gang’

The talent search, Face of the Year, which became the launching pad of many aspiring commercial models who made a name in showbiz and advertising has been relaunched on October 14 at the Savaltore Room of the Pacific Star Building.

The 30 official candidates—15 male and 15 female—vying for the title were presented to the media in a mini fashion show.

“I decided to relaunch the search for Face of the Year due to some influential people who felt it is time to bring back the search. I am convinced that is the best venue for my return and continue the journey where I left,” said Philmoda (Philippine Modeling Agency) managing director Jojo Veloso, who became controversial when videos of him performing uncompromising acts on his male talents were leaked online.

Hosted by singer-actor Lance Raymundo, the event featured the all-male teen group Bratboys and the all-girl group Girlfriends.

All goodlooking and beautiful, the candidates all have the potential to make it as future commercial models or actors, given the right project and guidance.

Among the discoveries of Philmoda who are still active today are Richard Gomez, Aiko Melendez, Alice Dixson, and Gary Estrada just to name a few.

Partnering with Philmoda for Face of the Year 2018 is Sixteen Degrees Entertainment Productions headed by Mr. Bernie Cruz.

Getting to be a favorite of “Bubble Gang” viewers is sexy Kapuso actress Kim Domingo who does her own segment in the gag show titled “Luto ni Kim.”

She plays a sexy cook who prepares delectable dishes but the segment is done with doses of laughter and sexy dialogue at times.

“We didn’t imagine the segmentto be enjoyed by the viewers. We just wanted to have fun, inject a little comedy while cooking,” said the sexy Kapuso actress.

Currently Ginebra San Miguel calendar girl, Kim is also in the series “Super Ma’am” where she plays the antagonist to Marian Rivera.

The strength of Barbie Forteza and Ken Chan as a tandem will be put to test when Regal Entertainment releases their first movie team-up titled “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” on November 8.

The movie also marks the first time for Barbie and Ken to be directed by Joel Lamangan who praised the professionalism and discipline of the two.

“Magaling silang dramatic actor sa generation nila. I’m so proud I’ve worked with them. Mahusay sila at wala akong napagalitan o nasigawan dahil siguro takot sila. Ito lang ang movie na wala akong napagalitan dahil they come on time at may respeto sila sa propesyon nila at sa mga kasama. Ang ganda-ganda ng training nila,” said Direk Joel of his lead actors.

On the part of Ken, this is his first major acting role in movie. Both he and Barbie play mature roles, a far cry from projects they have done on TV.