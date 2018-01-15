“Convenience”

A belated Happy New Year to all!!

It’s been awhile since my last article… about a few months have passed. Other priorities had to be addressed. Life, as they say, got in the way. But being away from the keyboard also gave me a chance to relive an everyday challenge for a lot of people. Traffic in the Metro and commuting. I rarely go to Manila unless if I really need to. I reside down south in the Laguna area. Until July of last year, I used to drive to Manila, but I would have to be on the road by 5:30 a.m. so I could avoid the morning rush. But this wasn’t always possible. Metro traffic has a certain way of making sure you feel its presence when it wants to. Not to mention the sudden down pour or the dreaded Friday traffic magic madness. I have experienced getting stuck in my mother’s house watching the water cover the sidewalk and my car soaking it up.

Getting to Quezon City on a Friday night will usually take four hours, but heading back to Laguna will just take under an hour at around 2 a.m.

I gave up driving to Manila after all those… I started commuting to Manila last August and I must say that it was quite an experience. On a Saturday morning, say around 9 a.m., it would take me just an hour and a half to get to Manila. Not bad for P55 to ride on an air-conditioned bus that’s pretty decent. If there’s traffic, it takes about three hours. The only thing here for me is for my height, the seats are a bit narrow and it reminded me why I avoided taking the public bus. Oh, and I remembered, that I had motion sickness. This usually happens if I sit at the back.

But overall, taking the bus is one economical way to get to the Metro. I was also able to try the point-to-point (P2P) bus system from Alabang Town Center (ATC) in Muntinlupa to Greenbelt 1 in Makati. A bit pricey, but worth it. What I did was I left my car in the parking lot of ATC, then walked over to the P2P terminal. The buses have a schedule that they follow so I had to really made sure I planned out my day properly. Both bus systems are very efficient. Some people may not agree with me, but it’s worth it if you are looking to save a buck and hate getting stuck in your car in Metro traffic.

Using Grab and Uber

Then the biggest eye opener for me was discovering the convenience of Grab and Uber. Yes, a lot would say that bringing your own car would be more convenient and cheaper. Yes, that may be true but staying behind the wheel where a rock would have a better chance getting to your destination way ahead of you, and trying to look for parking would make the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow a historical event. And not to mention the cost to maintain your car. Your labor cost for being behind the wheel is also something to consider.

I used to think that way… trying to save a buck if I could. But being tired staying behind the wheel and waiting in vain for parking, made me think that there must be a better way. Grab and Uber have convinced me that using their services is the next best thing to a ham on rye sandwich. Although there are some cars that are not that comfortable for me, I guess I can live with that. Just make sure that you have good internet connection and, if you can, book ahead to assure that you have a ride. Trying to book from Alabang Westgate to Capital commons on a Friday afternoon can give you a headache because some drivers don’t want to accept the booking because of traffic. But overall, it’s worth it.

Being a dinosaur like me has its downside… I may have a smart phone but I am lucky if I knew a quarter of its uses. But I am still hesitant to try out new apps. But if I don’t try out newer ideas, I would surely be extinct and be parked in a museum.

It’s funny that back in the early 1990s, I ran into an old batch mate in Hong Kong. Of all places. We started talking and after a while we had to say good bye… what struck with me was that he told me the next big thing is services… the next big thing in business is services. At first, I had no idea what he talking about. Two decades later he was right. Services… convenience for other people. Paying for convenience.

Note to self – be a smarter dinosaur!