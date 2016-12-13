Convergys’ Marife Zamora is 2017 MAP President

Marife Butalid Zamora is the President of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) for 2017. Ms. Zamora is the 3rd Woman President and the 68th President of the MAP since its inception in 1950.

Zamora is the Chair of Convergys Philippines, the Philippine branch of Convergys Corporation, a global leader in customer management.

She pioneered Convergys Philippines, setting up its first contact center in 2003 and leading its growth into being the country’s largest private employer. In 2011, she became Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. She was responsible for Convergys contact centers in the Philippines, India, United Kingdom, and Malaysia. In April 2014, she was named Chair of Convergys Philippines.

She previously served as Managing Director of Headstrong Inc., a global provider of integrated solutions and digital technologies. Prior to that, she was with IBM Philippines for 18 years where she held a number of sales, marketing and management positions.

Zamora studied at the College of the Holy Spirit, the University of the Philippines (UP) and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

She has served as President of Philippine Software Association, Board Director of Contact Center Association of the Philippines, and Treasurer of American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham). Currently, she is VP of AmCham.

She is a Steering Committee member of the Integrity Initiative, a private sector-led effort to promote good governance in the Philippines. She is Co-Founder and Chair of the Filipina CEO Circle, an organization of Filipina CEOs who rose through the ranks to lead large corporations in the country’s private sector.

Zamora will lead the MAP in 2017 along with other Board members including Eduardo Francisco, President and CEO of BDO Capital & Investment Corp., as VP; Ramoncito Fernandez, President and CEO of Maynilad Water Services, as Treasurer; Emmanuel Bonoan, Vice Chair and COO of KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co., as Assistant Treasurer; and Donald Patrick Lim, Chief Digital Officer of ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp., as Secretary.

The other Board members are Romeo Bernardino, Managing Director of Lazaro Bernardo Tiu & Associates; Alfredo Pascual, President of UP; Peter Wallace, Chair of Wallace Business Forum; and Eduardo Yap, President of Clairmont Group.