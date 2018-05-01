Conversations with pop culture heroes

Chris Hardwick is a comedian, actor, host, musician, writer and producer who eats, breathes and sleeps pop culture. He’s a fan just like the rest of us (and not like the rest of us), he’s a well loved moderator at the Hall H panels at the San Diego Comic Con.

His podcast, formerly known as The Nerdist podcast is now called “ID10T.” As of press time, he has finished 954 episodes with guests from your favorite movies and TV shows having a casual hour-long chat with him.

These chats are so much better than magazine interviews because you get to hear voices, the shows are not edited and the topics are free flowing—not the ones set up the a film or show’s PR outfit. They’re not really there to promote, they’re there to have a conversation.

When I listened to the Antonio Banderas podcast, they started off talking about houses, cities to live in, about the life and artistic temperament of Pablo Picasso, the meaning of the word “genius,” the Spanish language and the definition of the word home. It was incredibly engaging.

With Danai Gurira (“The Walking Dead’s” Michonne and “Black Panther’s” Okoye), they had a conversation that went from decluttering, to the B-52’s, to her work as a playwright. Her play, “Eclipsed” has won one Obie, one Tony and two Drama Desk awards. Not to mention, her good friend and Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o won awards for her performance in it as well!

He also had a great interview with Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,” The Walking Dead, “Baby Driver”). Jon Bernthal was two minutes late for his meet up with Chris and he was so apologetic about it.

He described himself as a mess growing up but the discipline he picked up from his father kicked in in his professional life.

“My work ethic and discipline and being a man of your word, I get all that from my dad. He took that super seriously. That was a really important thing to him, you only get one reputation, you only get one word, be there for your friends, stand up in the face of injustice and be (expletive) on time, man.

It’s a weakness to not be on time. In this business especially, it’s (expletive) inexcusable. Never let the things that you can control set you back.

Life is tough, but take care of the (expletive) that’s 100% in your control and it’s probably going to be a lot better.

It’s just being res­pectful.”

Wow.

Other guests on his podcast include Daniel Craig, Shirley Manson, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, Keanu Reeves, The Duffer Brothers, Paul McCartney, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Saoirse Ronan, Dave Grohl, Anna Kendrick. That’s really just the tip of the iceberg.

You’ll get to know these people so much better and you’ll enjoy how they’re stray into topics that go beyond their career from everyday living to philosophy.

The ID10T podcast (formerly The Nerdist) is available on Spotify.