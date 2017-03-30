Cool Medvedeva stays top in Helsinki

HELSINKI: Russian starlet Evgenia Medvedeva coolly fired the first shot in her women’s title defense by leading Wednesday’s (Thursday in Manila) short program at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki. The 17-year-old — on a winning streak in nine consecutive competitions and favorite to become the first skater since Michelle Kwan in 2001 to win back-to-back world titles — stuck to her formula of racking up maximum points with a physically challenging program with all jumps in the second half.

AFP