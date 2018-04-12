COOL NIGHT OUT

F1 Hotel BGC

Experience a magical escapade at F1 Hotel in BGC, Taguig City until May in the revamped Canary Lounge. Located on the third floor, the venue offers “Outdoor Movie Nights” on Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. onwards with popcorn and S’mores, while at Mellow Lounge, it’s acoustic night with Jet Barrun on Fridays from 8 p.m. Order platters of tapas and cheese or cold cuts along with a “1+1 Bottle of Wine” on Gran Caserio from Chile or Scotch Ginger at P350 pesos nett per glass to complete the evening out with friends.

For inquiries, call +63 2 908 7888 or email inquiry@f1hotelsandresorts.com.