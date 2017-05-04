Cool Smashers ground Jet Spikers

Creamline charged back from a four-set setback to Perlas with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Air Force to gain a share of second with two others in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan on Thursday.

Alyssa Valdez fell four hits short of her 25-point effort in the debuting Cool Smashers’ 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 loss to the Perlas Lady Spikers last Sunday but it proved enough to help sweep the Jet Spikers in one-hour and 17 minutes and put the team in early contention in the season-opening conference of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Veteran Ivy Remulla added 10 points while Laurice Bravo, Pau Soriano, Aurea Racraquin, Alexis Cabanos and Jamela Suyat combined for 17 points for the Cool Smashers, who produced 33 attack points, three more than the Jet Spikers.

Creamline also had three blocks against Air Force’s two and pounced on its rival’s poor reception to knock in nine aces, three more than the Jet Spikers.

Cabanos held her ground and made 20 excellent sets, just two off her veteran counterpart Wendy Semana to help firm up the team’s play anchored on the crisp-hitting Valdez.

The many-time league MVP made 49 attempts on attacks, converting 18 of them while delivering three aces while Remulla came away with four aces and two blocks in the win.

Jocemer Tapic fired 11 hits while May Ann Pantino had nine points and Mae Antipuesto added eight markers for Air Force, which went on a loss-win-loss run to start the 14th season of the country’s longest running volley league organized by Sports Vision.

In men’s play, Berlin Paglinawan hammered in 14 attack points and hit two service aces as he powered Sta. Elena to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 romp over Air Force and the solo lead.

The Air Spikers actually produced more attack points, 36-35, but the Wrecking Balls delivered the hits that mattered most at endgame, particularly in the last two sets that enabled them to complete the sweeo.

Evan Raymundo and Edward Camposano added seven and six hits, respectively, while Ace Mandani and Isaah Arda combined for nine points for Sta. Elena, which nipped Café Lupe in five, 21-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-12, last week.

Cignal, meanwhile, opened its campaign with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 win over Instituto Estetico Manila in the other men’s game. IEM dropped to 0-2.