Cool Smashers rebound, repulse lady Jet Spikers

Creamline went through a wringer before repelling Air Force, 25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 12-25, 15-12, and snapping a two-game skid in the Premier Volleyball League at The Arena in San Juan City on Saturday.

The Cool Smashers blew a two-set lead but rebounded from a woeful fourth-set setback to repeat over the Lady Jet Spikers, whom they swept in the first round elims of the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Alyssa Valdez took charge again for Creamline, finishing with another 25-hit output, including clutch hits in the decider, while Pau Soriano added 13 markers and Cesca Racraquin and Ivy Remulla combined for 21 points for the Cool Smashers.

Creamline improved to 2-3 but remained at fifth in the six-team field paced by a surging Pocari Sweat, which notched its fourth straight victory after two back-to-back losses with a straight-set romp over the Power Smashers, also last weekend.

BaliPure, which absorbed its first loss after three straight wins with a five-set setback to Perlas, dropped to second while Perlas moved to third at 3-2 followed by the Power Smashers at 3-3.

Air Force remained at the bottom with a 1-5 mark.

Veteran Joy Cases led the way with 21 points and Jocemer Tapic adding 14 hits for the Jet Spikers, who failed to sustain their fiery comeback in the fourth set as Valdez and the Cool Smashers reasserted their might in the decider.