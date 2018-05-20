Coosome Twosomes

(Disclaimer: This narrative is a creative interpretation of real-life events, and thus contains fictional elements and other embellishments. No disrespect or harm is intended.)

The Apartment is a Hollywood movie in 1960 that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. It is about a lowly insurance agent who allowed his apartment to be used as a venue for the infidelities of the top executives of his company so that he could get promoted to their ranks. If I were to do a remake of the film, I would enlarge the dimensions of the venue to make it the proscenium for depicting a society of rotten potatoes.

Why does a fig leaf hide the UP Oblation’s genitals?

Clenched fists pumping the air. The UP Oblation in the background. Students activists were marching in the campus, yelling: “Marcos! Hitler! Diktador! Tuta!” Two of the students at the front lines were Iggy and Lex. Fierce and furious as all the rest. But while each had one fist punching the air with gusto, the other was on his companion’s waist.

Iggy was distracted by the Oblation.

“What’s that leaf doing in front of the Oblation?” he asks.

“Huh?” Lex says.

“Been wondering to myself.”

“What about?”

“Isn’t the Oblation a symbol of academic freedom?”

“Sure is.”

“Isn’t academic freedom full and pure?”

“Most certainly!”

“Nothing to hide, right?”

Lex’s mouth gaped with a realization. “What’s that goddam leaf doing in front of the Oblation?!” he exclaimed.

“That was my question. You answer.”

Tickled, Lex whispers, “So nobody ever gets to know that behind the leaf is not a dick.”

Iggy was tickled. “But what is yours!”

“And yours!”

They laughed as their punches in the air shifted to an arching of their wrists to do a high-five, choreographed with the pressing of their mouths and the winking of their eyes for a momentary betrayal of flirtiness. But the crowd chant distracted them and instantly they shifted back to that fierce and furious punching of the sky with their fists: “Marcos! Hitler! Diktador! Tuta!”

Iggy and Lex, two of the most popular figures in the UP campus in the 1970s due to their activism against the Marcos dictatorship, both rose to become president of the UP Student Council. The former went even higher by being the designated student member of the UP Board of Regents; the latter, upping his bosom friend in matters of attracting campus girls.

Ironically, though quite expectedly by those in the know, it is not girls that Lex seems to betray a liking for. One account places him consistently rejecting a popular chanteuse’s open invitation for him to a movie date. The singer is certainly aiming for something really hot that the movie date can lead to, like those intimate moments between a top business executive with the beauteous elevator operator in The Apartment. It seems enough for Lex that his companionship with Iggy is consistent and getting closer and closer…and closer.

On that matter, here is one account on a blog that has a popular English saying for its name: “Out of the closet, into the street”:

“They were the perfect tandem. Like suman and ripe mango. Or nuts and bolts. Peg and a hole. (Might “g” be a “sin” spelled backward and hole have had an “ass”?)

“But after finishing college, the best friends went their separate ways (or so it seemed). The plain-looking guy pursued law and later taught law courses. The good-looking guy delivered the evening news on television, hosted a TV quiz show, and wrote analyses on pop culture. His good looks, intelligence, and impeccable manner endeared him to televiewers.

“Despite their divergent career choices, the two really seemed to follow each other’s path. But this time, their paths led to a nice little apartment near the Ateneo de Manila University campus, which they shared. Just the two of them.

“Speculation on the true nature of the pair’s friendship became daily fodder for gossip-mongers. The academic freedom that the Oblation symbolizes seemed to have gone beyond the duo’s lust for knowledge.”

This piece of gossip is not new. But precisely because it is too old, it must be retold to millennials who need to be educated on just what kind of people they place on the country’s pedestals of idolatry.

You see, Iggy went on to become a topnotch politician, rising from councilor to a member of the Senate. But in between, he lost a fight for a House seat. This made him realize early on that, for him to be able to win a national position, he needed to have the popularity of a movie star. And what is an easier way to do that than be a movie star yourself? In this, though, Iggy should encounter some problems. As the blog describes him, he is a “plain-looking guy.”

As things turned out, he must have thought back on Sen. Gabo, who found himself catapulted to the Senate after marrying a movie queen, who was once a beaten paramour, then a separada, but amazingly retaining her fame as a star, whether in dry or wet season.

Evidently, Iggy got the cue pronto and got himself his own ultra (in lotto, what comes after mega) star to marry, and to make the parallel perfect, she was also a separated wife, if not a beaten paramour, too.

In Philippine politics, the tradition of politicians marrying popular showbiz queens has come to be described as a “PR wedding.” It is doubtful, though, that this, too, was the case with the Ram-Carizza nuptials, which took place in the lead-up to the 2016 elections. Since Ram lost, then it must not be it. Or was Carizza the wrong PR wife?

Imagine what catastrophe it would have been had Ram chosen Lorraine Mendez instead. With her popularity, Lorraine surely could have catapulted him to Malacañang and, as First Lady, opened up the hallowed halls of the Palace to her trademark facial perversions, mouth bastardized in an endless pattern of grotesque deformations, while her tongue twisted and twiddled and eyes crossed to make for a horrendous surrealism that should make you throw up, but which for the legions of showbiz fanatics are just the stuff to get them screaming with delight and adulation.

Anyway, as fate would have it, Iggy chose the right star and by so doing succeeded in getting to be a “Most Noted” senator.

Why Harry’s knees turned red

This one still fits perfectly in The Apartment proscenium. It is often said that the reason Esper broke off with the father of her daughter was that she learned later on that her marriage to Harry was null from the very beginning.

It is said that he had been legally married earlier to another politician’s daughter. I swallowed that tale, hook, line, and sinker, so to speak.

But I am a film director, and aside from the reputation enabling me to penetrate sensitive government offices for whatever illegal purpose it may serve in favor of the revolution, which I was clandestinely part of, it gave me access, too, to the private lives of topnotch movie heroes and heroines, though unwittingly.

It looked an innocent morning, all right. That time I had to see Harry in order to discuss with him the role that Doña Rosa had asked me to get Harry’s services for. My previous assignment for Majestic Entertainment then was a whopping box-office hit, and the prime matriarch of Philippine movies wanted me to do a follow-up at once, with Harry again as the leading man.

Being the known director that I was, I didn’t encounter any difficulty entering the sprawling San Juan compound housing the individual domiciles of Harry’s family. The guard let me in, instructing the gardener to conduct me to the modest chalet in one section well-shaded by mango and other fruit trees; the structure could pass for a studio-type apartment.

As a song would put it, it was a quaint, cozy little paradise, or in any case, approximating what the lyrics of another ditty call “Hernando’s Hideaway.” Not too many furniture. A sofa by the glass-paned wall, with a low table on which I placed the cup of coffee that the gardener had instructed me to serve myself with from amenities at the opposite corner.

In that same corner was a television set that the gardener turned on for my comfort after getting instruction from Harry to that effect. I heard that instruction after a sound of knocking on a door somewhere in the corridor that the gardener walked into and there announced my presence. What was in that corridor, I could not see from where I sat. I could only see that it arched sharply to the left, after passing the end of the bar where, getting back from inside the corridor, the gardener pointed out I could serve myself beer if I wanted.

“Sir Harry will come out soon,” said the gardener before walking away.

“Soon” meant three cups of coffee taken 10 minutes apart, so I swear I spent more than 30 minutes enduring the torture of waiting, squirming on my seat, then rising and taking close looks at the few paintings on the sala wall that depicted the naked male form done in a surreal style, and then sitting again and browsing through the number of beefcake magazines on the center table that had nothing but photographs of white males, barely clad, obviously to display in detail the marvelous muscular formations of their bodies, which didn’t interest me at all (I invariably love to admire feminine beauty).

And so it was that after undergoing such a boring rigmarole, I rose from the sofa, finally delighting at Harry rushing from the corridor the gardener had gone and went through some 40 minutes ago. Yes, rushing, and with a strange glint of guilt in his eyes that went with an apologetic smile.

What, for reason I didn’t know, got my eyes glued to for a long moment was the deep red on Harry’s knees (he was wearing white shorts), almost like bruise marks.

“Hi, Direk,” Harry greeted, distracting my attention from the red on his knees.

“Hi,” I greeted back, then my eyes focused again on Gary’s knees as he gestured to the sofa; we sat together. “Doña Rosa asked me to see you and talk about our next project.”

“She called me about it. So what do we do next?”

Before I could speak again, here comes Dong, Harry’s youthful, clean-cut, good-looking, fair-skinned Man Friday who was his constant and ever-attentive companion in his movie shoots, walking out of the same corridor Gary had just gone from. He moved rather tentatively, aknowledging my presence, casting a strange faint smile—the kind that one unfailingly gives out after committing a shenanigan.

How could I miss the meaning of that smile? Back in the late 1960s, I was a live-in editor of a movie magazine published by a noted movie personality. Let’s call him Mr. Dainty. He was of fine Caucasian lineage and when he played the piano, you could feel the exquisite twirling of his fingers on the keys, like juicing them for the melody in such impeccable fluidic rhythm.

Well into his thirties at the time, though, Mr. Dainty had never been known to have had a girlfriend. This, definitely not because he could not attract one, for there were quite a number of popular female stars who would melt like jelly at the mere gaze from his eyes.

Early on practicing a policy of not meddling in other people’s private affairs, I stayed in Mr. Dainty’s place, minding nothing but my editorial work—a one-man job, by the way, not only including research and writing, photography and darkroom processing, but also typesetting and layouting, not to mention printing supervision, circulation and what-have-you in the publishing business.

Now, the editorial office, having been an adjunct of the second-floor bedroom of Mr. Dainty (he was editing the magazine before I stepped into the picture), was a necessary passageway to that room. I was firing away with the typewriter deep into that night when here comes Joseph, Mr. Dainty’s youthful American Man Friday—brusquely handsome with a rough-hewed physique, tall in height but short of brain, who had the habit of massaging to him almost nightly before sleep—stepping down from the second-floor, carrying a basin of water, oil bottle, and a crumpled towel.

A split-second distraction from my typing almost always accompanied such appearance by Joseph from Mr. Dainty’s bedroom, but this time the distraction took some time because of one thing: Joseph, much unlike before, had sweat on his face all over and his eyes were in a daze or something, at any rate a glassy-eyed demeanor much like that of a boxer hit by a hard punch. He smiled at me as he passed my desk onward to the door, through which he exited with a slight wobble on his legs.

If you are getting deas about what Mr. Dainty did to Joseph that night, then you should very well equate those ideas with what Harry now had just done to Dong, who, like Joseph, walked out of the chalet with just that slight wobble in his legs. And Jong was perspiring, too, by the way, and wore just that glassy-eyed look Joseph had when he walked out of Mr. Dainty’s bedroom that night in 1969.

The equation definitely explains why Harry had those red, bruise marks on his knees. It was morning in his case. That only shows, once it hit you, you just can’t avoid kneeling, and kneel hard on the bare floor. Don’t, after all, street characters term it in the vernacular: “Lumuhod na walang belo!”

The end of the comfort zone

The tales of Iggy and Harry appear to be quite apart from each other. Actually they converge, and the point of convergence crystallizes the theme.

If you were Esper and you found out your husband was really gay and having having low-key personages as paramours, would you keep him a second longer? You’d kick him where he didn’t have them in the first place: the balls.

That Esper parted ways with Harry after their short-lived marriage because of his alleged previous marriage to another Metro Manila mayor’s daughter was the magnificent lie promoted in this story. True, perhaps, that Harry came to a point of choosing the other woman over her—which, in fact, in a recent interview by a long-running television talk show she tearfully recounts—but the greater truth must lie among the details she refused to talk about because, as she said, it will only hurt him as much as it will hurt her.

So on those details, we can only speculate. To begin with, those details are the stuff of which closet stories are made: forever meant to be concealed. It’s just that, as Mao Zedong would much love to compare revolution to, those closet details are like wind passed—fart—from the asshole that you just can’t stop from exploding.

Thus, wasn’t it such that made social media explode with a stench that even now proves quite utterly incapable of stopping. Some smart soul just gets the idea of posting on the internet a photo of Cisco Primavera and Izzy Hornedo holding hands as they stepped out of the Camp Crame prison after visiting detained colleague Lillian Adriano. That got the fireworks exploding. Sherry the Nova hurriedly packed up for a trip to the United States and rumors had it that she was parting with Cisco for good.

More revelations followed. One, that Cisco and Sherry have actually stopped living together as husband and wife: he, no longer coming home to her in her Makati abode, but staying in his Cavite home. Even the serious observer becomes lost in a cacophony of ill talks, endless innuendos, exposes and denials, so that in the end, he finds himself wondering if these were not actually the ingredients of that award-winning Japanese movie Rashomon, celebrating the classic theme of conflict between illusion and reality, where the deliverer of the film’s message intones: “Damn it! Everyone is selfish and dishonest. Making excuses…”

In the midst of the controversy, Sherry waxes philosophical: “Life begins at the end of my comfort zone.”

I wouldn’t know what she means by that, but I’d certainly look it up and if this written piece were to be my movie, I’d use that quote as the opening statement, and all the episodes delineated above just come in flashbacks.

And for the finale, I'd have Sherry do a reprise of her crying scene in that Bobet Aranda interview where she grieves tearfully about having lost all inheritance from her parents, though the reenactment won't be in her characteristic melodrama but in the irony of these ending lines of what is labeled in the net as "lyrics of the theme from The Apartment, Ferrante and Teicher:

