Cops in Kian’s killing fail to file counter-affidavits, says official

THE policemen involved in the death of senior high student Kian de los Santos failed to file counter-affidavits on the administrative cases filed against them, an official said on Friday.

“They didn’t submit,” Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo of the Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) said on Friday.

Triambulo said the counter-affidavits would determine if the policemen involved in the Caloocan operation were liable to be charged administratively.

Triambulo said a summary hearing would be conducted after all the counter-affidavits of the 17 were collected and reviewed.

Triambulo said Chief Senior Superintendent Chito Bersaluna of Caloocan and Chief Inspector Amor Cerillo, police station commander, faced charges of “serious neglect of duty”.

“Bersaluna was the superior. As chief of police, when an operation results to failure, the supervisor and the superior are included in the blame.” Triambulo said.

“The serious neglect of duty is ‘command responsibility’ because someone died. That’s why the ‘lapses’ in that operation were very serious.” Triambulo added.

The other policemen were: Police Officer 4 Arnel Oares, Police Officers 1 Jeremias Pereda and Jerwin Cruz; and 13 others who, although they were not part of de los Santos’ killing, participated in the Caloocan raid against criminality last Aug. 16.

De los Santos was killed in Barangay 160 in Caloocan. Police claimed that the teen pulled out a gun and fired at them although witnesses and CCTV footage claimed otherwise.

Friends, neighbors, and family of de los Santos also belied the claims of Caloocan police that he was a “drug runner” in their barangay.

There was public outcry for justice for de los Santos who became the face of victims of extrajudicial killings allegedly resulting in the war on drugs.


