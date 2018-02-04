Copyrights on videos posted online

Dear PAO,

I am a blogger in social media online sites. I make videos of different restaurants in different countries. I rate them according to my own preferences. I have noticed that some members of a certain social media site posted some of my videos and claimed them as their own. Are the videos I posted online protected by law? When does my right over these videos commence? Is there any way I can file a case against them? Your reply regarding my concern will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you very much,

Anton

Dear Anton,

Republic Act 8293 or The Intellectual Code of the Philippines protects the videos you posted online. Under this law, you have copyrights over the videos posted online.

Section 172.2 provides that rights over copyrights are conferred from the moment of their creation.

“Sec. 172 Literary and Artistic Works.

172.1 xxx

172.2 Works are protected by the sole fact of their creation, irrespective of their mode or form of expression, as well as of their content, quality and purpose.” (Emphasis supplied)

Further, being the copyright owner of the videos you posted online, the aforementioned law, particularly Section

177, gives you exclusive rights to carry out or prevent any reproduction of the work in dispute, to wit:

“Section 177. Copyright or Economic Rights. – Subject to the provisions of Chapter VIII, copyright or economic rights shall consist of the exclusive right to carry out, authorize or prevent the following acts:

177.1. Reproduction of the work or substantial portion of the work;

xxx

177.5. Public display of the original or a copy of the work;

xxx” (Emphasis supplied)

On the other hand, the law provides for remedies that may be filed in case of any infringement of your copyrights.

The Supreme Court in the case of Pacita I. Habana, Alicia L. Cinco and Jovita N. Fernando vs. Felicidad C. Robles and Goodwill Trading Co. Inc. (G.R. No 131522, July 19, 1999), penned by former Associate Justice Bernardo Pardo laid down the parameters in determining the question of infringement. It stated:

“To constitute infringement, it is not necessary that the whole or even a large portion of the work shall have been copied. If so much is taken that the value of the original is sensibly diminished, or the labors of the original author are substantially and to an injurious extent appropriated by another, that is sufficient in point of law to constitute piracy.

The essence of intellectual piracy should be essayed in conceptual terms in order to underscore its gravity by an appropriate understanding thereof. Infringement of a copyright is a trespass on a private domain owned and occupied by the owner of the copyright, and, therefore, protected by law, and infringement of copyright, or piracy, which is a synonymous term in this connection, consists in the doing by any person, without the consent of the owner of the copyright, of anything the sole right to do which is conferred by statute on the owner of the copyright.”

Applying the foregoing to your case, you may file for the following remedies, i) injunction to prevent infringement under Section 216.1 (a) of the aforementioned law; ii) an action for damages in light of Section 216.1 (b) thereof, in order to protect your rights over the copyrights infringement committed the person who copied your videos posted online, considering that these videos were used without your consent. The provisions are quoted below:

“Section 216. Remedies for Infringement. – 216.1. Any person infringing a right protected under this law shall be liable:

(a) To an injunction restraining such infringement. The court may also order the defendant to desist from an infringement, among others, to prevent the entry into the channels of commerce of imported goods that involve an infringement, immediately after customs clearance of such goods.

(b) Pay to the copyright proprietor or his assigns or heirs such actual damages, including legal costs and other expenses, as he may have incurred due to the infringement as well as the profits the infringer may have made due to such infringement, and in proving profits the plaintiff shall be required to prove sales only and the defendant shall be required to prove every element of cost which he claims, or, in lieu of actual damages and profits, such damages which to the court shall appear to be just and shall not be regarded as penalty.” (Emphasis supplied)

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.