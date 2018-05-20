Cordillera dengue cases up by 87%

BAGUIO CITY: The Cordillera office of the Department of Health (DoH) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has reported that dengue fever cases increased by 87 percent for the first 17 weeks of this year with a total of 903 cases in the region compared to the 484 cases for the same period last year.

Geeny Anne Austria, a nurse at the DoH-CAR’s regional epidemiology and surveillance unit, said there were three deaths recorded–

2 children from Baguio and La Trinidad and 1 from Pangasinan–compared to the lone dengue-related death recorded during the same period last year.

Data obtained from the DoH-CAR showed that of all the dengue fever cases recorded in the region this year, 266 (29.5 percent) came from Kalinga, 195 cases (21.6 percent) from Benguet; 104 cases (11.5 percent) from Baguio City; 76 cases (8.4 percent) from Apayao; 67 cases (7.4 percent) from Abra; 24 cases (2.7 percent) each from Ifugao and Mountain Province; and 147 cases (16.7 percent) from non-CAR provinces.

Of the total number of reported dengue cases in the region, Austria said, 55.7 percent were male, ages 3 months to 89.

She said residents should ensure that clear but stagnant water that is the main breeding ground of dengue-carrying mosquitoes is removed.

Austria added that people suffering from influenza-like illnesses should immediately consult authorities so that their health concerns can be properly diagnosed.

She warned the public against self-medication.

Austria noted that there was clustering of dengue cases in several barangay (villages) in Baguio City and Tabuk City, Kalinga, over the past several weeks, prompting mobilization of community health teams to the two cities.