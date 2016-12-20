Cordillera maintains forest cover

BAGUIO CITY: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Cordillera Administrative Region (DENR-CAR) has urged other stakeholders to continue working for a greener Cordillera while reporting a good performance on environment programs and services.

Regional Director Ralph Pablo said the region maintained its 43 percent forest cover and that through the National Greening Program (2011 to 2016), close to 100,000 hectares of plantation area were added including the 13,525 hectares target for this year.

Through the Watershed and Water Resources Research Center in partnership with several state universities and colleges, an additional 188 hectares of special project sites were planted with clone seedlings of better varieties of trees, he added.

Pablo said environmental protection through the people’s unified effort is also protecting life, especially that of future generations.

For 2017, Pablo said the DENR in partnership with other stakeholders will be implementing the E-NGP or Enhanced National Greening Program.

“Our marching order is not only to look into greening projects but also look into how it can help in the economic way of life of the upland communities, such as the introduction of agro-forestry wherein fruits and other cash crops can benefit the local folk,” he added.

Pablo called on all regional stakeholders to continue commitment and partnership for the protection, preservation and regreening of Cordillera, especially the region’s watersheds and forest reserves that also play important functions for the downstream communities and nearby regions.