The Cordilleras Doing the mountain trail

There’s one road trip that every adventurous person must take in his lifetime: It’s getting behind a wheel, going to the Cordilleras and doing the Mountain Trail.

The first time I went there was in the early 1990s. I remember taking an overnight bus from Dangwa in Manila and arriving in Banaue the next morning. We spent a couple of days exploring the attractions in Banaue and Batad. After a few days, we took an early morning jeepney to Bontoc. It took us almost half a day to navigate the narrow, winding road to Bontoc, but the views along the way were quite breathtaking. After taking a late lunch in Bontoc, we hopped on the last jeepney to Sagada. Stayed there for few more days exploring, before going to Baguio on the rickety Lizardo Bus. The Halsema Highway then was still mostly unpaved. It took us more than 10 hours to navigate the 150-km highway. We had to go down a couple of times to help remove rocks from recent landslides.

My first experience in the Cordilleras got me hooked. I have returned there several dozen times.

And each time I return, the Mountain Trail always offers something new, like a new organic restaurant or a new bed and breakfast or a new trail leading to a new destination.

Like most of my trip to the Cordilleras, I would always leave Manila after midnight to avoid the traffic at EDSA. It usually takes me about one hour from my house in Bacoor to the first Petron station in NLEX where I would take my last fast-food meal for the journey at Jollibee.

Banaue-Bontoc-Baguio route

Driving north now is quite easy with NLEX, SCTEX and TPLEX. I still prefer doing the Banaue-Bontoc-Baguio route because it allows me to have more time exploring the many hidden terraces in Ifugao, to chill out in Sagada for few days and to load on brooms and fresh vegetables in Baguio on my way down.

From TPLEX, I would normally exit at Pura, then continue driving to Guimba before finally heading north to Banaue via San Jose, Dalton Pass and Solano. Solano is where I usually take lunch. There’s this Bread N Bite Restaurant where I usually eat steak and rice for a little over a hundred pesos. Solano is also the last place to fill up on fuel.

After Solano, one can continue driving to Bagabag until the “Welcome to Ifugao” signage at Km 322. From here, the Mountain Trail starts. It is now all well-paved all the way.

The first stop is Banaue. Travelers usually head to the villages of Bangaan and Batad, both included on the Unesco World Heritage list. The road going to the saddle of Batad is now well-paved. You can now park your vehicle at the end and the road before trekking to the amphitheater-like rice terraces of Batad. Those who cannot go to Batad and Bangaan can still see the rice terraces from the Banaue Viewpoint. The Viewpoint is also a good place to buy Ifugao souvenirs.

From Banaue, the road climbs to Mt. Polis before descending to Bontoc, the region’s commercial center. Visit the second floor of Bontoc’s market to get a fill of their roasted rice coffee and pancake. Bontoc is also the jump-off point to visit the hot springs of Mainit and the magnificent terraces of Maligcong. Both can be accessed via all-weather roads that start at the back of the Capitol building. Bontoc is also the end point of the Halsema Highway that starts in Baguio City.

On to Sagada

And then, there’s Sagada. In Dantay, there’s a trail that climbs 15 kilometers to Sagada. Many Filipino films have made Sagada an ideal destination for the artists, intrepid travelers, extreme adventurers and the broken-hearted. It is where you explore caves in the morning, go chasing waterfalls in the afternoon and spend the night washing your lemon pie and homemade yoghurt with a hot cup of mountain coffee.

From Sagada, the road goes to Baguio. No drive to Halsema Highway is complete without making a stop at the highest elevation marker at 7,400 ft in the Philippine highway system at Mt. Data. The drive to Baguio takes 5 hours, including stopovers.

Of course, Baguio is where you load on vegetables and fruits and that infamous barrel man. But to get a good price on fresh vegetables, the best place to go is the Bagsakan Center in La Trinidad. Visit the Strawberry Farm in La Trinidad to get fresh strawberries and other pasalubong items.

Traffic starts in La Trinidad all the way to Baguio. It is better to spend a few hours in the city trying the food at some of Baguio’s most famous restaurants like Café by the Ruins and Hill Station. In my case, if I’m with a big appetite, I go to where most of the locals go, the favorite Good Taste Restaurant, where it is not only good but fresh and affordable.

The Cordilleras

The manner of exploring the Cordilleras has also changed a lot. I now do more driving and less trekking as many of former remote destinations are now accessible with good roads. I now worry more if the destinations I’m going to have good cellphone signal. And I now have to bring power banks to make sure that I will be able to charge my gadgets.

But there are still many things that remain the same when I do the Mountain Trail. There are those little native houses along the way that you can stay in for P500 a night. There are also those old Ifugao weavers who continue to make their traditional blankets and will even allow you to wear their native costumes for free. There are also those organic vegetables the local farmers sell by the roadside and that opportunity to pick fresh oranges in Sagada. And finally, there are those brooms that you buy in Baguio to bring home to Mom.

But the best of all is those awesome views along the way that make you stop and stare and take selfies as you drive along the Mountain Trail. This makes the 900-kilometer round-trip drive always worth it.