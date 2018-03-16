Core businesses drive San Miguel’s 2017 profit

SAN Miguel Corp. (SMC) saw its consolidated recurring net income last year rise to P54.7 billion, higher by 10.7 percent than the P49.4 billion posted in 2016 on higher contributions from its core businesses.

The amount excludes the effect of foreign exchange translations and the one-time gain from the sale of its telecommunications business last year.

Consolidated revenues amounted to P826 billion, an increase of 21 percent from 2016, as sales across all its businesses continued to grow.

Consolidated operating income rose 11 percent to P111 billion from P99.7 billion the year before.

Its brewery business San Miguel Brewery, Inc. (SMB), recorded a 17 percent increase in net income to P20.7

billion, with operating income growing 15 percent to P31.2 billion, on the strong performance of domestic operations and contributions from its international operations.

Revenues rose 17 percent to P113.3 billion versus 2016’s P97.2 billion.

Liquor unit Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. also posted a robust performance, netting P602 million in 2017, up 67 percent from the previous year. Revenues rose 12 percent to P20.9 billion, while operating income surged 43 percent to P1.4 billion.

Food and beverage subsidiary San Miguel Pure Foods Co. Inc. grew its 2017 profit by 16 percent to P6.9 billion on higher volumes from poultry, meat, and branded value-added businesses.

Packaging business San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Group reported P32.1 billion in revenues, a 17 percent increase over the previous year, driven by the robust performance from its Australian operations and higher sales from its glass, metal and plastics businesses. The unit’s operating income grew 16 percent to P3 billion.

Petron Corp. recorded net income of P14.1 billion, up 30 percent from the previous year, on the back of its continued focus on high-value segments and strong sales volumes from both its Philippines and Malaysian operations.

Petron’s consolidated revenues rose 26 percent to P434.6 billion, while operating income was up 16 percent at P27.6 billion.

In the power segment, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. posted a slight increase in net profit to P8.2 billion due to lower unrealized foreign exchange losses, while consolidated revenues grew 6 percent to P82.8 billion on improved prices from both bilateral and spot sales.