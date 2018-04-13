Corn coffee gaining ground

LIKE in Metro Manila, the growing number of coffee shops in Isabela province is an indication that the coffee industry is enjoying a recovery. But in Isabela, corn coffee has its own loyal following.

Corn, which abounds in Isabela province, is a source of a healthy coffee drink called Café Bagga, now being served not only in coffee shops but also in meetings and conferences. It is also bought as a “pasalubong” to those who visit the Department of Agriculture (DA) office in Cagayan Valley (Region 2).

This new product was first introduced by the DA’s Cagayan Valley Research Center (CVRC) under its Product Development, Processing and Commercialization Program based in Barangay San Felipe, Ilagan City in Isabela.

According to the CVRC, the coffee is made from roasted white and purple corn, is rich in protein, and has very low glycemic content, making it a healthy choice. Also, it does not have caffeine.

Economic benefit

Many people in some of the corn producing provinces have been boiling their roasted, ground corn as an alternative to coffee or rice coffee. One that has gained its place in the market is the famous Sumilao Corn Coffee that is commercially sold and is available in supermarkets.

Chito Rodriguez of the Institute of Plant Breeding at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (IPB-UPLB) said in his “Corn Coffee: Health and Economic Benefits” presentation that corn coffee is easy to produce.

“Ground corn is roasted until the color turns to dark brown. The resulting coffee powder is boiled for 10 to 15 minutes. You just allow the sediments to settle and then get the black liquid and then your hot corn coffee is ready to serve. Sugar and cream can also be added to enhance the taste,” Rodriguez said.

He said the production cost of corn coffee is cheap and kilo of corn can produce an approximately one kilogram of coffee.

“The production cost is about P120 per kilogram when packaged and one can sell it at P350 to P500 per kilo, making a profit of at least P230 for every kilo of corn coffee,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez said corn coffee looks and tastes like your good old caffeinated coffee, but it is healthier to drink especially those who do not have good reaction to caffeine.

In his presentation, Rodriguez also discussed the “dark side of caffeine,” like triggering the fight-or-flight mechanism in the body.

“If we fail to get the dose of caffeine that our body has adapted to, we become irritable, tired, and even depressed,” Rodriguez said.

He added corn has vital nutrients that provide energy, growth and development, and regulate bodily functions.

He further said drinking corn coffee can control diabetes, prevent cardiovascular disease, lower hypertension, reduce cholesterol level, minimize the risk of colon cancer, and prevent neural-tube defects in infants.